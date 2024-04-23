  • Tuesday, April 23, 2024
Trending Now:  

Business

Reliance sees double-digit revenue surge

The company’s consumer divisions remain bright spots

Mukesh Ambani with his wife Nita Ambani poses for a photograph in Mumbai on January 13, 2024. (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

INDIA’s Reliance Industries reported a double-digit jump in fourth-quarter revenue on Monday (22), helped by steady growth in its consumer-facing businesses.

Reliance is led by Asia’s richest man Mukesh Ambani and is India’s most valuable company by market capitalisation.

Operating revenue rose over 11 per cent to $28.8 billion (£23.3bn) in the January-March quarter, it said in an earnings release.

But consolidated net profit fell 1.8 per cent to $2.3bn (£1.9bn), hurt mainly by higher expenses.

The Mumbai-headquartered enterprise has been driven by its oil and petrochemicals businesses, before diversifying in recent years.

The company’s consumer divisions remain bright spots with its retail arm reporting a 11.7 per cent increase in profit, while its telecom unit added 10.9 million net subscribers during the fourth quarter.

Its topline growth was also helped by a 10.9 percent year-on-year revenue bump in its key oil-to-chemical (O2C) segment, which a Reliance statement attributed to higher volumes and prices.

“Strong demand for fuels globally, and limited flexibility in refining system worldwide, supported margins and profitability,” Ambani said.

Full-year revenue to March 31 came in at $119.9bn (£97bn), up 2.6 per cent on-year, with net profit up 7.2 per cent to $9.47bn (£7.7bn).

(AFP)

Related Stories

UK
Deep Valecha’s Regent group to acquire TClarke for £90.56m
UK
FCA chief prioritises big tech in financial sector
UK
TDR Capital nears acquisition of Zuber Issa’s Asda stake
Business
Iran-Israel conflict: European shares pare losses
Business
Meta releases upgraded AI assistant Llama 3
HEADLINE STORY
India seeks carbon tax exemption in trade talks: report
HEADLINE STORY
Infosys Q4 net soars 30 per cent, revenue up 1.3 per cent
UK
Wiltshire council approves new Asda for Salisbury
Business
Public has pessimistic view of AI, 52% are nervous: Study
Business
Airtel to merge Sri Lanka operations with Dialog Axiata
HEADLINE STORY
Musk in India: Tesla, Starlink and X on agenda
Business
Setback for Colombo as talks falter over debt restructuring

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW