Release date of Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin starrer Looop Lapeta announced

Taapsee Pannu's first look from Looop Lapeta (Photo from Taapsee Pannu's Twitter)
By Murtuza Iqbal



Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin will be seen together on the big screen in the film Looop Lapeta. The shooting of the film was wrapped up a few days ago, and today, the makers have announced the release date of the movie.

Looop Lapeta will hit the big screens on 22nd October 2021. Taapsee took to Twitter to make an announcement about it. She tweeted, “Brace yourself to meet Savi and Satya….. #LooopLapeta in theatres this October 22, 2021. A comic thriller we rarely get ! @TahirRajBhasin @ellipsisentt @sonypicsfilmsin @vivekkrishnani @tanuj_garg @atulkasbekar @Aayush_BLM #AakashBhatia #LooopLapeta.”

Directed by Aakash Bhatia, Looop Lapeta is an adaptation of the German film Run Lola Run.

Taapsee and Tahir’s first look from the film had impressed everyone. While introducing her character Savi, Taapsee had posted on Instagram, “Life mein kabhi kabhaar aisa time aata hai jab humein khud se yeh sawaal karna padta hai “How did I end up here?” main bhi yahi soch rahi thi. No, not the shit pot, but the shit life! Hi, this is Savi and welcome on board a crazy ride #LooopLapeta @tahirrajbhasin @bhatiaaakash @sonypicsfilmsin @ellipsisentertainment @vivekkrishnani @tanuj.Garg @atulkasbekar @aayush_blm.”



 

While unveiling his first look from the movie, Tahir had posted, “If there was a quicker way of making 2-minute noodles, Satya would find a way! I’ve had an incredible time playing him and am super kicked about this first look. Meet Satya! The irreverent, lovable “jholer” in the year’s craziest ride, “Looop Lapeta”, co-starring @taapsee. #LooopLapeta @bhatiaaakash @sonypicsfilmsin @ellipsisentertainment @vivekkrishnani @tanuj.garg @atulkasbekar @aayush_blm.”













