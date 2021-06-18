Release date of Mohanlal starrer Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea announced

Mohanlal (Photo by AFP/AFP via Getty Images)

By: MurtuzaNullwala

Mohanlal starrer Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea was slated to release last year. However, due to the pandemic, the film was postponed.

On Friday, Mohanlal took to Twitter to announce the new release date. The movie will release on 12th August 2021.

The actor tweeted, “സ്നേഹത്തോടെ, നിറഞ്ഞ മനസ്സോടെ പ്രതീക്ഷിക്കുകയാണ്, ഈ വരുന്ന ഓഗസ്റ്റ് 12ന്, ഓണം റിലീസ് ആയി “മരക്കാർ അറബിക്കടലിന്റെ സിംഹം” നിങ്ങളുടെ മുന്നിലെത്തിക്കാൻ ഞങ്ങൾക്ക് കഴിയുമെന്ന്.. അതിനു നിങ്ങളുടെ പ്രാർഥനയും പിന്തുണയും ഉണ്ടാകുമെന്ന വിശ്വാസത്തോടെ ഞങ്ങൾ മുന്നോട്ട് നീങ്ങുന്നു.. (With love and a mind full of hope, we plan to bring Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham on August 12 as an Onam release. We move ahead with the belief that we have your prayers and blessings.)

Well, due to the second wave of Covid-19, the theatres were shut in India. However, now, things are getting better in the country as coronavirus cases are decreasing.

A few days ago, there were reports that Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea will be getting a direct-to-digital release. But, while talking to sify.com, director Priyadarshan had denied the reports.

He had stated, “Marakkar is a big-budget film that can be enjoyed only on the big screen, even if I have to wait for another six months it will only have a theatrical release. Mohanlal, Antony Perumbavoor (producer and distributor), and me, we are on the same page as far as the release is concerned and we are sure a big tentpole film like Marakkar will have a big screen release before going the digital way.”

“Which OTT platform will pay me Rs 150 Cr for Marakkar digital premiere rights? That would include my cost of production and landing cost of the film which was scheduled to release in 5 languages in 5000 screens worldwide. It has been made for a theatrical experience for mass audiences. Don’t forget Marakkar has won three National Awards including best picture and three state awards and should have a theatrical release first,” the filmmaker added.