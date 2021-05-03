Release date of Farhan Akhtar starrer Toofaan postponed due to the second wave of Covid-19

Trending Now

Farhan Akhtar (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)
By Murtuza Iqbal

Farhan Akhtar starrer Toofaan was slated to release on Amazon Prime Video on 21st May 2021. However, due to the pandemic, the makers have decided to postpone the release of the film.

Farhan took to Twitter to make an announcement about it. He tweeted a statement that read, “The situation in India is truly heart-breaking, and we at Excel Entertainment and ROMP Pictures send our thoughts and prayers to everyone affected by the pandemic. In light of the severity of the situation, our focus is completely on the pandemic and on supporting our employees, their families and in helping the wider community. Therefore, we have taken the decision to postpone the release of our film ‘Toofaan’ until the situation improves. We will issue an update regarding the new release date in due course of time. Please continue to observe Covid Appropriate Behaviour. Also, please register and get vaccinated when it’s your turn. On behalf of the entire team of Toofaan, we urge you to Stay Home, Stay Safe and Stay United. Jai Hind.”

Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Toofaan was earlier slated to hit the big screens, but in March this year, it was announced that the film will get a direct-to-digital release on Amazon Prime Video.

The movie also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pares Rawal. The teaser of the film was released a couple of months ago, and it had received a good response.

Toofaan is Mehra and Akhtar’s second collaboration. The two have earlier worked together in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag which a super hit at the box office.








