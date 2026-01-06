Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Reform says child rapists would face whole-life prison terms

Reform said the policy would also apply to historic child sexual abuse cases, stating that “mandatory minimums” should be used to ensure such crimes are “sentenced proportionally”.

Zia-Yusuf

The proposal was announced on Saturday by the party’s head of policy, Zia Yusuf, as part of plans aimed at tackling grooming gangs.

Getty Images
Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraJan 06, 2026
Vivek Mishra
Vivek Mishra works as an Assistant Editor with Eastern Eye and has over 13 years of experience in journalism. His areas of interest include politics, international affairs, current events, and sports. With a background in newsroom operations and editorial planning, he has reported and edited stories on major national and global developments.
See Full Bio
Follow:

REFORM UK has said it would introduce mandatory whole-life prison sentences for people convicted of raping children if the party wins the next general election.

The proposal was announced on Saturday by the party’s head of policy, Zia Yusuf, as part of plans aimed at tackling grooming gangs. The policy would make offenders ineligible for parole, The Guardian reported.

Reform said the policy would also apply to historic child sexual abuse cases, stating that “mandatory minimums” should be used to ensure such crimes are “sentenced proportionally”.

According to Ministry of Justice data, there were 677 convictions in 2024 for rape of children under the age of 16. The figures refer to convictions rather than the number of individuals convicted.

Under current sentencing rules, judges can impose life sentences for child rape at their discretion. For offences involving children under 13, sentencing guidelines range from six to 19 years.

Reform said the policy had been included in its plans to create prison capacity by deporting foreign criminals and constructing “Nightingale prisons”.

Yusuf said: “For too long, Conservative and Labour governments have failed to protect our children.

“A Reform government will introduce mandatory minimum life sentences for those who rape children. It is shameful that this is not already the law.”

He added that grooming gangs were allowed to operate “with impunity” and said: “Under Conservative governments, the average sentence for the rape of a child under 13 fell to as little as nine years.”

He also said: “Under Labour, violent offenders are now being released early from prison.”

Whole-life orders differ from standard life sentences, as they do not allow for parole. The Sentencing Council said there were 70 whole-life prisoners as of March 2025, reported The Guardian.

A government spokesperson said judges already have powers to impose life sentences and said reforms to child protection and sentencing are under way.

child protectioncriminal justicereform uksentencing policyuk politics

Related News

Air India
News

Canada orders Air India probe after pilot removed for alleged alcohol use

Venezuela accuses US of ‘serious military aggression’
News

Venezuela accuses US of ‘serious military aggression’

Starmer urges Britain to reject ‘division’ in New Year message
News

Starmer urges Britain to reject ‘division’ in New Year message

Bangladesh Islamist party says unity government possible after election
News

Bangladesh Islamist party says unity government possible after election

More For You

NHS

NHS Online will allow patients to consult specialists via video appointments through the NHS App, avoiding unnecessary hospital visits while receiving care from doctors across England.

Getty Images

Menopause and prostate conditions to be treated at new NHS online hospital

MENOPAUSE and prostate problems will be among the first conditions treated by a new online hospital when it opens next year, the NHS announced on Monday (5).

NHS Online will allow patients to consult specialists via video appointments through the NHS App, avoiding unnecessary hospital visits while receiving care from doctors across England.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2026 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us