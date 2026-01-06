Reform says child rapists would face whole-life prison terms

REFORM UK has said it would introduce mandatory whole-life prison sentences for people convicted of raping children if the party wins the next general election.

The proposal was announced on Saturday by the party’s head of policy, Zia Yusuf, as part of plans aimed at tackling grooming gangs. The policy would make offenders ineligible for parole, The Guardian reported.

Reform said the policy would also apply to historic child sexual abuse cases, stating that “mandatory minimums” should be used to ensure such crimes are “sentenced proportionally”.

According to Ministry of Justice data, there were 677 convictions in 2024 for rape of children under the age of 16. The figures refer to convictions rather than the number of individuals convicted.

Under current sentencing rules, judges can impose life sentences for child rape at their discretion. For offences involving children under 13, sentencing guidelines range from six to 19 years.

Reform said the policy had been included in its plans to create prison capacity by deporting foreign criminals and constructing “Nightingale prisons”.

Yusuf said: “For too long, Conservative and Labour governments have failed to protect our children.

“A Reform government will introduce mandatory minimum life sentences for those who rape children. It is shameful that this is not already the law.”

He added that grooming gangs were allowed to operate “with impunity” and said: “Under Conservative governments, the average sentence for the rape of a child under 13 fell to as little as nine years.”

He also said: “Under Labour, violent offenders are now being released early from prison.”

Whole-life orders differ from standard life sentences, as they do not allow for parole. The Sentencing Council said there were 70 whole-life prisoners as of March 2025, reported The Guardian.

A government spokesperson said judges already have powers to impose life sentences and said reforms to child protection and sentencing are under way.