Redsky Homes Group marks 21 years in property development

REDSKY HOMES Group has completed 21 years in business since its founding in 2004 by Tejinder Sekhon.
The company began as Redsky Wholesalers Ltd, supplying alcohol to pubs and hotels across London.
By 2015, the wholesaler had achieved a turnover of £10 million before being sold as Sekhon shifted focus to property development.
Redsky Homes Group was established with a focus on building rental properties in West London and the Home Counties.
Today, the company owns property assets worth over £100 million.
Reflecting on the milestone, founder Tejinder Sekhon credited family, employees, and partners for their support over the years.