Redsky Homes Group marks 21 years in property development

However, the now-viral claim has turned out to be fake. The account that originated the rumour, @DeludedShaniqwa on X, is known for parody posts aimed at generating virality and sensationalism. The account explicitly labels itself as satire in its bio and later reshared the post with the caption, “This post was doing generational numbers but the Community Notes nerds had to ruin it.”



Neither Lana Del Rey nor Selena Gomez has addressed the rumour directly, but the clarification hasn’t stopped the misinformation from spreading widely, adding to the backlash Gomez faced for her video.

Gomez’s advocacy for immigrant rights is well-documented. Her father’s family has Mexican immigrant roots, and she produced the 2019 Netflix docuseries Living Undocumented, which highlighted the stories of families navigating the U.S. immigration system. Despite her personal connection to the issue, some online trolls dismissed her as “out of touch,” accusing her of being overly dramatic or unpatriotic.

In response to the backlash, Gomez shared another Instagram story, writing, “Apparently it’s not okay to show empathy for people,” though she later deleted that post as well.



The controversy unfolded amid one of the largest deportation operations in recent U.S. history. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) recently detained over 950 individuals in a nationwide sweep, with plans to deport thousands more.



Despite the backlash, Gomez’s message has reignited discussions about the human cost of immigration policies. For many, it’s not just about politics—it’s about the real people and families caught in the crossfire. Supporters of Gomez rallied behind her, applauding her courage for addressing such a polarising issue. “Selena always uses her platform for good—this is why we love her,” one fan wrote.



While Gomez has remained quiet since the ongoing discussions about her post, her emotional plea has reignited discussions about the human cost of immigration policies and the challenges of showing empathy in a polarised world. Her advocacy, despite the backlash, underscores her commitment to amplifying the voices of those most affected.