Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Redsky Homes Group marks 21 years in property development

Redsky Homes Group

Redsky Homes Group was established with a focus on building rental properties in West London and the Home Counties. (Facebook/Redsky Homes)

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeJan 28, 2025
Eastern Eye
See Full Bio

REDSKY HOMES Group has completed 21 years in business since its founding in 2004 by Tejinder Sekhon.

The company began as Redsky Wholesalers Ltd, supplying alcohol to pubs and hotels across London.

By 2015, the wholesaler had achieved a turnover of £10 million before being sold as Sekhon shifted focus to property development.

Redsky Homes Group was established with a focus on building rental properties in West London and the Home Counties.

Today, the company owns property assets worth over £100 million.

Reflecting on the milestone, founder Tejinder Sekhon credited family, employees, and partners for their support over the years.

redsky homesredsky homes groupwest londonlondonproperty development

Related News

Bhim-Kohli
News

Trial for Bhim Kohli’s death begins 17 Feb after teens deny charges

Hamza-Choudhury-Getty
Editorial

Who is Hamza – Sheffield’s new midfielder of British Asian heritage?

More For You

Selena Gomez faces backlash after emotional plea on Trump's immigration policies goes viral

Selena Gomez addresses immigration policies in an emotional viral moment

Getty Images

Selena Gomez faces backlash after emotional plea on Trump's immigration policies goes viral

Selena Gomez sparked an intense online debate on Monday (27) after sharing an emotional Instagram video reacting to the latest U.S. immigration crackdown. In the now-deleted clip, the 32-year-old singer and actress opened about the heartbreaking impact of the deportation measures.

“I’m heartbroken. Families and children are being torn apart, and I don’t know what to do,” Gomez said through tears. She ended her message with a simple caption: “I’m sorry,” alongside a Mexican flag emoji.

The post quickly went viral, drawing over 36 million views before Gomez took it down. While many fans praised her for speaking out, others criticised her intensely. Among the claims circulating online was a supposed comment from fellow singer Lana Del Rey, who was alleged to have written, “You should pack your bags and go back to Mexico. Take your abuela with you.”

Keep ReadingShow less
deepseek-getty

DeepSeek, a startup based in Hangzhou, China, launched its chatbot, which reportedly matches the capacity of US AI leaders but was developed for just £4.5 million (Photo: Getty Images)

DeepSeek’s AI model jolts US tech giants, Nvidia loses nearly £483 bn

US CHIP-MAKER Nvidia led a sell-off in tech stocks on Monday after the emergence of a low-cost Chinese AI model raised concerns about the competitiveness of US firms in the generative AI industry.

DeepSeek, a startup based in Hangzhou, China, launched its chatbot, which reportedly matches the capacity of US AI leaders but was developed for just £4.5 million. The chatbot quickly became the top-rated free app on Apple’s US App Store, surpassing OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

Keep ReadingShow less
Jonathan-Reynolds-Getty

Jonathan Reynolds highlighted that the UK-India trading relationship was valued at GBP 41 billion for the year ending September 2024. (Photo: Getty Images)

Trade secretary to visit India in February for FTA talks

BUSINESS and trade secretary, Jonathan Reynolds, on Monday (27) revealed plans to visit India next month with a focus on finalising the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations as the UK government aims to enhance bilateral ties.

The visit comes after prime minister Sir Keir Starmer last year announced an early 2025 relaunch of UK-India FTA talks, following his meeting with prime minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Brazil in November.

Keep ReadingShow less
Charli XCX makes Hollywood debut with A24 film 'The Moment'

Pop queen Charli XCX takes her bold energy to Hollywood, ready to conquer the big screen

Getty Images

Charli XCX makes Hollywood debut with A24 film 'The Moment'

Charli XCX, known for her genre-defying pop hits and bold persona, is now making waves in the film industry. The singer is set to star in and produce The Moment, an upcoming project with indie powerhouse A24. What makes this even more special is that the film is based on Charli’s own original idea, showcasing her creative range beyond music.

This marks a significant milestone for Charli, as The Moment will be her first major venture under her newly launched production company, Studio365. The project also brings together a talented team, with Scottish filmmaker Aidan Zamiri making his directorial debut. Zamiri, who co-wrote the screenplay with writer Bertie Brandes, has collaborated with Charli on several of her iconic music videos, making their transition to the big screen a natural progression. Adding another layer of excitement, Charli’s longtime music collaborator, AG Cook, will compose the film’s score, ensuring her signature sound resonates throughout the movie.

Keep ReadingShow less
Fatima Sana Shaikh opens up about casting couch experience

Fatima Sana Shaikh continues to break barriers and share her story

Instagram/fatimasanashaikh 

Fatima Sana Shaikh opens up about casting couch experience

Fatima Sana Shaikh, known for her breakthrough performance in Dangal, has been one of Bollywood's most respected actresses, captivating audiences with her versatile roles. However, in a recent conversation, Fatima opened up about some harsh realities she faced early in her career, particularly her uncomfortable experiences with the casting couch in the South Indian film industry.

During an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Fatima shared how she was once approached by a casting agent who made an unsettling proposal. He repeatedly asked if she was "ready to do everything" for the role. Fatima, unwilling to give in to the pressure, chose to play along, responding that she was willing to work hard and do what was required for the role. She said, "I wanted to see how low he would go." Unfortunately, this wasn't an isolated incident.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc