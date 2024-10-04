Ravi B: Caribbean king of chutney

The global ambassador of Caribbean and Indo-Trinidadian culture discusses his musical journey and the beauty of chutney music

Ravi B

By: Asjad Nazir

CHUTNEY beautifully combines Indian folk and Bollywood music with Caribbean styles like calypso and soca. Few names resonate more powerfully in this vibrant world of feel-good music than Ravi B.

Hailing from Trinidad and Tobago, the popular singer, musician, and producer first gained fame as the leader of the acclaimed band Karma, before establishing a successful solo career. This has allowed him to entertain cross-cultural audiences of all ages with infectious rhythms, heartfelt lyrics, and a powerful stage presence.

Throughout his career, Ravi B has bridged cultural divides and claimed the crown at the prestigious Chutney Soca Monarch competition multiple times.

Eastern Eye caught up with the global ambassador of Caribbean and Indo-Trinidadian culture to discuss his musical journey, the beauty of chutney music, his inspirations, and his fearless approach to creativity.

What first connected you to music?

Music has always been a big part of my life. I remember being really young and feeling a pull towards it, like it was something I couldn’t ignore. Growing up in a musical family, I was surrounded by melodies and rhythms that sparked my passion for singing and performing. Whether I’m performing or just listening, music has this incredible power to uplift, inspire, and connect people, and I feel lucky to be part of that world.

What connected you to chutney music in particular?

Chutney music has a special place in my heart because it’s deeply rooted in my cultural heritage. Growing up in a Caribbean community where chutney music is cherished, I was surrounded by its infectious rhythms and vibrant melodies from a young age. It blends Indian folk music with elements of calypso, soca, and other Caribbean styles, creating a unique, dynamic sound that makes you want to move. For me, chutney music is more than just music – it’s a celebration of identity and a connection to my roots.

Tell us more about that.

The lyrics often tell stories of love, life, and community, reflecting the experiences of the Indo-Caribbean diaspora. When I perform chutney music, whether it’s traditional classics or my own spin on it, I feel like I’m honouring my cultural heritage and sharing something meaningful with audiences who appreciate its rich history.

It’s the blend of cultural pride, infectious rhythms, and the ability to connect with people on a deeper level that drew me to chutney music and continues to inspire me on my musical journey.

Did you ever imagine becoming so successful?

Success in music was always a dream, but the extent of it has definitely exceeded my expectations. When I started, I had this passion for music and a desire to connect with people through my songs, but I never imagined the incredible journey it would take me on. There were moments of doubt and challenges, but I stayed true to myself and my music.

What kept you motivated?

The support from fans, the opportunity to collaborate with talented artists, and the chance to perform on stages I once only dreamed of. It’s been humbling and surreal. I believe staying dedicated to my craft, being open to learning and growing, and having a strong support system has been key. It’s a reminder that with hard work, perseverance, and a bit of luck, dreams can come true. I’m grateful for where music has taken me and excited for what the future holds.

What has been the most memorable moment of your journey so far?

One of the most memorable moments was winning my first competition at the Chutney Soca Monarch in 2010. It marked not only a significant milestone in my career but also a personal triumph I had worked tirelessly towards.

What was it like winning that prestigious competition?

It was a validation of all the hard work, dedication, and sacrifices that went into perfecting my craft. That achievement opened doors to new opportunities and paved the way for further success. I cherish that moment for both the accolade it brought and the invaluable lessons learned, which gave me the confidence to continue pursuing my dreams in the competitive world of music.

Can you share another memory?

Another memorable moment was the first time I performed in Jamaica. It was the culmination of years of hard work, dedication and dreaming big. Stepping onto that stage, feeling the energy from the crowd, and hearing them sing along to my songs was electrifying – it’s an experience I’ll never forget.

Which of your songs is closest to your heart?

Prescription is a track that holds a special place because it was a turning point in my career. It garnered industry attention and opened doors to new collaborations and opportunities for artistic growth. It expanded my fan base and established a stronger presence in the music community.

What makes chutney music so special, according to you?

It’s the blend of traditional Indian music with Caribbean rhythms and influences. Chutney music is known for its upbeat tempo, lively percussion, and energetic melodies that make it impossible not to dance. It plays a central role in community events, festivals, and celebrations within the Indo-Caribbean community, fostering a sense of unity and belonging through shared experiences and traditions.

What is the plan going forward?

My current plan is to continue creating music that resonates with people, embracing new challenges, and growing as an artist while staying grounded in the cultural richness of chutney music. I’m excited about what lies ahead and grateful for the opportunities to come.

Who would you love to collaborate with?

There are many talented artists I’d love to collaborate with, but if I had to choose one, it would be Diljit Dosanjh. His unique style and musical focus resonate with me, and I believe our collaboration could create something truly special.

What inspires you as an artist?

My own life experiences, emotions, and relationships fuel my creativity. Whether it’s joy, love, heartbreak, or resilience, I draw from these moments to tell stories through my music. The connection with my audience is incredibly motivating. Knowing that my music resonates with people or brings them joy inspires me to keep creating and push boundaries.

You are a hero to many, but who is your music hero?

I’ve always looked up to my dad. He was a lead singer and played bass guitar, a multi-talented soul who deeply influenced my approach to music.

Would you describe yourself as a fearless artist when it comes to creativity?

I strive to be a fearless artist, open to exploring new ideas, taking creative risks, and pushing boundaries in my music. Creativity thrives when we step outside our comfort zones and challenge conventional norms. So yes, I aim to continuously grow and innovate as an artist.

What is the root of that fearlessness?

My deep passion for music drives me to constantly explore and innovate. When you truly love what you do, it becomes easier to take risks and experiment because you’re driven by the desire to create something meaningful. Having a supportive network of fans, management, and family who believe in my vision also contributes to my fearlessness.

What’s your most unforgettable performance?

One of the most unforgettable performances of my life was at the Bollywood Movie Awards. Stepping onto that stage, surrounded by Bollywood stars and industry professionals, was surreal. Meeting legends like Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Urmila Matondkar, Rajesh Khanna, and Zeenat Aman made it a once-in-a-lifetime experience where everything came together perfectly.

Why do you love being a singer?

Being a singer is more than a profession – it’s a passion and a calling that brings immense joy and fulfilment. Music has the power to inspire, uplift, and heal. Knowing that my songs can resonate with someone, evoke a smile, or provide comfort during difficult times is incredibly rewarding. There’s nothing like the thrill of performing live – from the audience, adrenaline rush, and opportunity to share a moment of pure musical magic. It’s an experience like no other.