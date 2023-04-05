Website Logo
  Wednesday, April 05, 2023
Raveena Tandon poses with SS Rajamouli at Padma Awards 2023

Tandon emerged as an A-lister in Bollywood with blockbusters such as Mohra, Daman, Satta, Shool, and many more.

Raveena Tandon with family, SS Rajamouli (Image source: Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon, on Wednesday, was awarded India’s fourth highest civilian award, Padma Shri, by President Draupadi Murmu at a gilded ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Taking to Instagram, Raveena shared a string of pictures from this memorable day which she captioned, “A day of love and celebrations. #Padmashri #23.”

In the first few pictures, the KGF 2 actor could be seen posing with her family members at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

In one of the pics, she could be seen posing with the RRR director SS Rajamouli along with her kids and husband Anil Thadani.

In the last two pictures, she could be seen receiving her Padma Shri award from President Murmu.

Soon after she dropped the snaps, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts, and fire emoticons and congratulated the actress.

Expressing her gratitude for being picked for the top honour, Tandon earlier said, “Honoured and grateful. Thank you so much, Government of India, for acknowledging my contributions, my life, my passion, and purpose — cinema and the arts, that allowed me to contribute, not only to the film industry but beyond. I thank all those who guided me through this journey of Art and Craft of Cinema — all those who held my hand through it, and all those who watched me from their place above. I owe this to my father.”

Tandon emerged as an A-lister in Bollywood with blockbusters such as Mohra, Daman, Satta, Shool, and many more.

