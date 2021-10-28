Rape charge against serving Met police officer Adam Zaman

By: Pramod Thomas

A serving Metropolitan police officer has been charged with rape, which allegedly took place last week at a hotel in London, reported The Guardian.

Adam Zaman, 28, is accused of raping a woman on Sunday (24) evening while he was off duty, and was arrested the following day, the Met police said.

According to the report, Zaman, who is from Romford in east London, has denied the allegation.

Zaman has been suspended from duty and the police watchdog has been informed.

The Met said the alleged attack took place in the part of London covered by the City of London force.

The Met said the officer had been remanded in custody until his next appearance at the Old Bailey on 24 November.

“The Met’s directorate of professional standards has been informed and PC Zaman has been suspended. The matter has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct,” the Met said.

Zaman was charged on Wednesday (27) after an investigation by the City of London police, The Guardian report added.

The Met has already accepted trust has been eroded after the case of a former Met officer, Wayne Couzens, who was convicted of Everard’s kidnap, rape and murder in September. After his sentencing, the Met announced a review by Louise Casey. The government has also announced its own inquiry.

“I recognise that the public will be concerned to hear that a serving police officer has been charged with such a serious offence. We absolutely share that concern. We acted swiftly when this allegation was reported to us and have fully supported what continues to be a thorough investigation by detectives from the City of London police. Specialist support is being provided to the complainant,” DCS Paul Trevers, the policing commander for the east area command unit, was quoted as saying by The Guardian.

“PC Zaman has now been charged and it is important that criminal proceedings are allowed to take their course. Nothing should be said or reported which could put the integrity of those proceedings at risk.”