Ranveer Singh starrer Jayeshbhai Jordaar gets a release date

Ranveer Singh will next be seen on the big screen in ’83 which is slated to release on 10th April 2020. After ’83, we will get to see him in YRF’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar. A few weeks ago, the shooting of the film was wrapped up and now the makers have announced the release date of the movie.
Jayeshbhai Jordaar will hit the screens on 2nd Oct 2020. Well, on the same day, Farhan Akhtar starrer Toofan was also slated to release, but now Toofan has been preponed and it will hit the screens on 18th September 2020.
YRF’s spokesperson confirmed the news and said, “In the interest of both films and to ensure an ideal theatrical release, Aditya Chopra & Ritesh Sidhwani have decided to release their films on different dates. YRF will release Jayeshbhai Jordaar on 2nd October and Excel Entertainment will release Toofaan on 18th September 2020.”
In the interest of both films and to ensure an ideal theatrical release, #AdityaChopra & @ritesh_sid have decided to release their films on different dates. YRF will release #JayeshbhaiJordaar on 2nd October and @excelmovies will release #Toofaan on 18th September 2020.
— Yash Raj Films (@yrf) March 13, 2020
However, still, Jayeshbhai Jordaar won’t be getting a solo release. The movie will be clashing with John Abraham starrer Satyameva Jayate 2. It will be interesting to see if this clash will take place or not. Even Vicky Kaushal starrer Sardar Udham was slated to release on the same day, but it has been postponed to 15th January 2021.
Talking about Jayeshbhai Jordaar, the film will mark the Bollywood debut of Shalini Pandey. The actress rose to fame with her performance in Telugu film Arjun Reddy.