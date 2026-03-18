Ranveer Singh’s 'Dhurandhar 2' hit by cancelled shows and delays, Aditya Dhar apologises to audiences

Highlights

Aditya Dhar issues apology after premiere disruptions

Kannada and Malayalam shows cancelled on opening evening

Theatres across South India report delayed or missing content delivery

Film had strong advance bookings despite release-day setbacks

Makers apologise as release falters

The rollout of Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge faced early disruption as several premiere shows were delayed or cancelled across regions, leaving audiences frustrated on opening night.

Director Aditya Dhar and his team addressed the situation in a statement shared on social media, acknowledging the issues and apologising for the inconvenience.

Calling the film a deeply personal project, the note said it had been created with the intention of reaching audiences simultaneously across languages. It confirmed that most Hindi screenings began from 5pm, while Tamil and Telugu shows were rescheduled to start later in the evening.

However, Malayalam and Kannada versions were pushed to the following morning due to technical difficulties. Viewers affected by cancellations were offered refunds or the option to watch the Hindi version with subtitles.

South market premieres cancelled

Earlier in the day, exhibitors across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Kerala reported that final content had not arrived in time for scheduled premieres.

Several cinema chains confirmed cancellations of Tamil shows and assured ticket refunds, with some offering alternative screenings in Hindi. Ticketing platforms also removed multiple listings for Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam versions as the situation unfolded.

Even Hindi screenings were not entirely unaffected, with reports of delays linked to subtitling issues.

Strong pre-sales face early setback

Despite the release-day complications, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge had recorded significant advance bookings. Trade estimates suggest over nine lakh tickets were sold for premiere shows across languages, generating around £4.27 million.

Regional markets contributed notably, though cancellations in key territories are expected to have impacted earnings, with estimated losses from premieres alone crossing £225,000.

Big opening still expected

The film features a large ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan and Sanjay Dutt, alongside Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal and Rakesh Bedi. It has received an ‘A’ certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification due to its violent content.

Even with the disrupted start, the film is expected to post a strong opening. Early projections suggest premiere collections close to £4 million, with overall first-day earnings, including previews, likely to cross the £10 million mark in India.