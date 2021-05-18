Trending Now
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 278,719
Total Cases 25,228,996
Today's Fatalities 4,329
Today's Cases 263,533
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 278,719
Total Cases 25,228,996
Today's Fatalities 4,329
Today's Cases 263,533

Ranveer Hooda reveals what makes his cop character in Inspector Avinash different


Randeep Hooda (Photo credit: STR/AFP via Getty Images)
Randeep Hooda (Photo credit: STR/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Actor Randeep Hooda, who can be currently seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai (2021), is now looking forward to his much-awaited streaming show Inspector Avinash. While Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai starred him as a drug lord, Inspector Avinash sees him in the role of a Police officer fighting for the law and justice.

Hooda has played a cop several times before, but what makes his character in Inspector Avinash different is the fact that it is based on a real-life cop. Created by Neerraj Pathak, Inspector Avinash is a dramatic retelling of police officer Avinash Mishra’s efforts to tackle criminal activities in Uttar Pradesh.

And when you play someone who is still there, it requires extra efforts to slide into the skin of the character. From learning his accent and dialect to catching his demeanour, Randeep Hooda did not leave any stone unturned to create an authentic portrayal of Avinash Mishra.

Talking about the same, Hooda says, “One cannot sum up inspector Avinash Mishra’s life in just five episodes. I quite enjoyed working on long-format storytelling; a series is equivalent to four or five feature films. This format helps you explore more as an actor.”

The actor met the real-life hero before beginning work on the project. “I have played a cop in some movies. But for this project, I had to mirror Avinashji’s accent and dialect. So, I spent time with him. When we were shooting in Lucknow, he would be on the set every evening,” he says.

Aside from Randeep Hooda, Inspector Avinash also features Urvashi Rautela in an important role. The project hit the shooting floor in January in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. However, the second wave of the pandemic compelled the makers to put the shoot on hold for some time.

The show is being produced by Jio Studios and Gold Mountain Pictures.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.








Most Popular

Minister says 'new ray of hope' as India rolls out locally developed Covid drug

Indians favour Tories despite voting Labour in 2019, study reveals

Sri Lanka announces fresh restrictions to contain Covid-19

Mob attacks Islamabad police station in pursuit of blasphemy suspect

Jacqueline Fernandez’s character details from Hollywood debut Women's Stories out



Adblocker detected! Please consider reading this notice.

We've detected that you are using an Adblocker which is preventing the page from fully loading.

We don't have any banner, Flash, animation, obnoxious sound, or popup ad. We do not implement these annoying types of ads!

We depend on the revenues generated to operate the site, and continue to bring you great news content

Please add www.easterneye.biz to your ad blocking whitelist or disable your adblocking software.

×