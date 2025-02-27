Police discover human remains in search for Rania Alayed

POLICE searching for the remains of Rania Alayed, who was murdered in 2013, have discovered human remains near the A19 in Thirsk, North Yorkshire.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said the remains were found on Tuesday after officers received new information. While formal identification is yet to take place, police "strongly suspect" they belong to Alayed. Her family has been informed.
Alayed, a mother of three, was murdered by her husband, Ahmed Al-Khatib, in what was described as a "pre-planned honour killing" in Salford. In June 2014, he was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 20 years.
Her son, Yazan, said the discovery was a "surreal surprise" for the family. "Being able to provide a final resting place is all we have wanted," he said. "To have the ability to lay down a few flowers for my mother is more than I can ask for from this world."
The trial heard that Alayed had suffered years of abuse. Al-Khatib attempted to cover up the murder by impersonating her and sending messages to friends and family.
Det Ch Insp Neil Higginson said the case had caused "further pain" to Ms Alayed’s loved ones. "More than a decade after her murder, we now strongly believe we have located Rania's body and are finally able to provide closure to her family," he said.
The A19 site had been searched previously after Al-Khatib’s brother told police she was buried there.
Two of his brothers, Muhaned and Hussain Al-Khatib, were convicted of perverting the course of justice and sentenced to three and four years in prison, respectively.
A police cordon remains at the scene.