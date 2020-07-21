Ranbir Kapoor’s Shamshera faces yet another delay

While the impact of the Coronavirus lockdown on Bollywood at large is yet to be evaluated, nobody can deny the fact that the industry has suffered badly over the past couple of months. After a complete shutdown of more than three months, Bollywood was gearing up to begin production in a couple of weeks. But with the rising cases of COVID-19 across the country, several production houses are getting cold feet about restarting shoot.

Yash Raj Films’ much-awaited dacoit drama Shamshera, starring Sanjay Dutt, Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor in principal roles, was set to commence shoot on 1st August. However, the team has now decided to delay shoot as the cases of Coronavirus have shot up over the last week or so.

Confirming the development, Ashok Dubey, FWICE General Secretary, said, “Yes, there has been a delay by a fortnight as far as Shamshera is concerned. The shoot for its remaining portions will now begin around August 15.”

Directed by Karan Malhotra and produced by Aditya Chopra, Shamshera stars Ranbir Kapoor in the role of a dacoit. Talking about his role in the fictional period drama, the actor had earlier said, “Shamshera is not a story of a ‘daaku’, but a film based in the 1800s, it is about a dacoit tribe who are fighting for their right and independence from the British. There was a great story of heroism, a story rooted in our country which actually happened back then.”

"It is a departure from the kind of films I have done. It is not the coming-of-age lover boy roles which I have done often. Shamshera is in the aspirational space, the space of true, badass commercial cinema," he had added.

Shamshera was earlier set to release on 31st July 2020. However, the makers will now lock a new release date for its theatrical release.