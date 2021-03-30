Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal to begin production in October

By: Mohnish Singh







Ranbir Kapoor, who was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju (2019), has several plum projects on his platter right now, including filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s next directorial offering Animal, which also stars Parineeti Chopra, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in significant roles.

Kapoor is currently filming for Luv Ranjan’s untitled film which has him opposite Shraddha Kapoor for the first time ever. The actor will start shooting for Vanga’s film once he wraps up his ongoing project with Ranjan. This has been confirmed by producer Bhushan Kumar, who is bankrolling both films under his production house T-Series Films.

Talking to a publication, Kumar said, “The shooting of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s film with Luv Ranjan is almost completed. The rest of the film will be shot soon. Then we will be shooting Animal with Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Vanga, who directed Kabir Singh (2019). That we will start by October once Ranbir wraps up the Luv Ranjan film.”







Apart from Animal and Luv Ranjan’s next, Ranbir Kapoor also has Yash Raj Films Shamshera and Dharma Productions’ Brahmastra in the pipeline. While Shamshera, a dacoit drama, has Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor as his co-stars, Brahmastra co-stars Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, and Mouni Roy.

Both films have faced an inordinate delay in production for a variety of reasons. But now, Shamshera is finally ready for its theatrical bow. However, there is no update on the release date of the fantasy drama Brahmastra, which is being touted as the costliest film from the house of Dharma Productions. Shamshera, directed by Karan Malhotra, is scheduled to hit the marquee on June 25, 2021.

