Ranbir Kapoor reveals his secret Instagram with zero followers and why Alia Bhatt cannot see it

Ranbir Kapoor’s finsta account has become the new talking point after the actor finally admitted that he does have one. At a real estate launch in Dubai on Wednesday, the Animal actor spoke openly about his hidden Instagram and why he keeps off public social media. Alia Bhatt was next to him, smiling, throwing in her own comments, mainly about why he won’t let her follow him.

Alia Bhatt reveals she isn’t allowed to follow Ranbir’s finsta Getty Images





Ranbir Kapoor on his finsta account

Asked if he was on Instagram, Ranbir did not dodge. “I am not officially on Instagram. I have a finsta account,” he said. He added that he enjoys seeing the creative work people share online but did not want to make his presence official.

“There are such amazing people doing inspiring things. You do want to follow them. But because I am an actor, I did not want to officially be on Instagram,” he said.

He went on to explain that his films already serve as his public space. “If I were on social media, I would have to show myself off to the world. But I already do that through my acting. That is enough for me,” he said.

Why Ranbir Kapoor avoids public social media

The actor has faced the same question for years: why is he not online like other stars? He admitted he often changes his answer. “I have been asked this question so many times. I always have a different answer, which may not be the truth,” he joked. “Otherwise, I will sound boring. It has been ten years, and I am always asked this.”





Alia Bhatt on being locked out of Ranbir’s account

When Ranbir revealed that he once posted a private reel with their daughter Raha, Alia jumped in. “He would not even let me follow him,” she said.

Ranbir smiled, “If she follows me, then the world will know.”

Alia added, half amused, half resigned, “He says, ‘If you follow me, everyone will follow me.’ So, I am peeking into his home from outside. He has got two Reels that only he and two people will ever see.”

The Dubai event and what is next for them

They were in Dubai for the launch of DAMAC Islands 2, a new project by the luxury group. Ranbir turned up in a white shirt and blue suit and Alia picked an elegant gold dress. They got married in April 2022. Raha was born later that year. Fans first saw the three together on Christmas 2023, quick pap photos and the internet ran with it.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt pose with their daughter Raha upon their arrival for a Christmas brunch in Mumbai Getty Images





Next up, Alia stars in Alpha, an action film in YRF’s spy universe. Ranbir will be seen in Ramayana and Love & War, both now in production.