  • Tuesday, November 28, 2023
Mahesh Babu calls Ranbir Kapoor “best actor in India”

On Monday, team Animal including Ranbir, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Anil Kapoor headed to Hyderabad for a special event to promote their film.

Mahesh Babu, Ranbir Kapoor (Image source: Twitter)

By: Mohnish Singh

Actor Ranbir Kapoor is currently busy promoting his upcoming action thriller film Animal.

On Monday, team Animal including Ranbir, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Anil Kapoor headed to Hyderabad for a special event to promote their film where south superstar Mahesh Babu and ace director SS Rajamouli also joined the cast.

During the event, Mahesh Babu showered praises on Ranbir and called him the “best actor in India.”

At the event Mahesh Babu said, “I have told him this before also when I met him but I don’t think he took me seriously. So today, on this stage, I’m saying that I’m a huge Ranbir Kapoor fan and, in my opinion, he is the best actor in India.”

The RRR director Rajamouli also declared Ranbir as his favorite actor, confidently stating, “Without hesitation, I’ll tell you, my favorite actor is Ranbir Kapoor.” He also playfully challenged him to choose between working with Sandeep Reddy Vanga and himself.

Animal is helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles.

Recently, during the promotional event in Chennai, Ranbir opened up on why Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s next directorial has been titled ‘Animal’.

Ranbir said, “Once you see the film, you will understand.”

He elaborated on the reason and said, “I think the reason why Sandeep Reddy Vanga called this film Animal is because animal behaves out of instinct. They don’t behave out of thought. So this character that I’m playing, he behaves out of instinct to protect his family. He is not thinking he is behaving out of instinct, he is impulsive, and I think that’s where the title Animal came and once you see the film, you’ll realize that this film suits this title.”

Recently team Animal unveiled the film’s official trailer which received a massive response from the fans.

The 3-minute-32-second trailer hinted that Ranbir’s character had turned fierce because of his violent upbringing during his younger age. Ranbir’s character is protective and obsessive about his father’s love. He is seen threatening everybody who comes in the way of his love for his father.

Reportedly, the film has a duration of 3 hours and 21 minutes.

Animal is set to hit the theatres on December 1 and will be released in 5 languages- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

