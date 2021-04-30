Rana Daggubati set to headline a pan-India film

By: Mohnish Singh

Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali: The Conclusion (2017) actor Rana Daggubati has signed on to headline a pan-India film, which is set to be mounted on a lavish scale.

Producers Achanta Gopi and CH Ram Babu will jointly bankroll the high-profile film. The team is looking at beginning production once Daggubati wraps up his next with Pawan Kalyan. The makers inform a publication that they are yet to sign the director and other actors for important roles in the movie.

Though nothing much is known about the yet-to-be-titled project yet, some media outlets report that Daggubati will play the character of a cop in it. The actor has played a cop before, but his role in the forthcoming film is said to be completely different from what he has done before and that is the reason he nodded a yes to the project.

Meanwhile, Rana Daggubati is presently busy with the Telugu remake of the blockbuster Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum (2020). While the original film featured Malayalam actors Prithiviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon in lead roles, the Telugu version stars Daggubati and his uncle superstar Pawan Kalyan in principal roles.

The action-thriller hit the shooting floor on January 26. Filmmaker Sagar Chandra is helming the remake from a screenplay written by Trivikram Srinivas. Thaman is composing music and Prasad Murella is handling the cinematography. Suryadevara Naga Vamsi is bankrolling the film under the banner of Sithara Entertainments.

Rana Daggubati has also confirmed a film called Hiranyakashyap with director Gunasekhar. The project has faced several delays and is yet to get off the ground. He will also be seen in the Venu Udugula-directed Virata Parvam.

