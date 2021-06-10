Rana Daggubati helps 400 tribal families during the Covid-19 pandemic

Rana Daggubati (Photo by Victor Fraile/Getty Images)

By: MohnishSingh

The second wave of the novel coronavirus pandemic turned out to be detrimentally devastating for India, with thousands of people losing their lives in absence of major healthcare resources such as life-saving drugs, oxygen cylinders and hospital beds.

But what was truly heartwarming to witness during the trying times was how people helped others get through the pandemic. Apart from common people, various celebrities from different walks of life came forward and extended help to thousands of needy people in ways more than one. Some donated ration kits, while others arranged oxygen cylinders for hospitals struggling with the acute lack of the precious life-saving gas.

Now, actor Rana Daggubati, who is best known for his terrific performance as ruthless king Bhallaladeva in Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali: The Conclusion (2017), has come to the rescue of 400 tribal families to do his bit.

The actor has extended help to the tribal families of the Nirmal district in the state of Telangana, who are struggling to buy groceries during the pandemic. Daggubati provided villagers with groceries and medicines to help them in these difficult times. While several villages have already received help from the actor, others will receive it soon.

On the work front, Rana Daggubati has some interesting projects in the pipeline. He next stars in Venu Udugula’s period drama film Virata Parvam, co-starring Sai Pallavi, Priyamani, and Nandita Das.

The actor also plays the parallel lead in the Telugu remake of the successful Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum (2020), also starring Pawan Kalyan. He has also given his nod to star in Milind Rau’s supernatural thriller, set to be mounted on a massive budget. The film is expected to go before cameras in the second half of 2021.

