Rana Daggubati denies sharing screen space with Venkatesh in Drushyam 2

By: Mohnish Singh







Ever since filmmaker Jeethu Joseph announced that he has collaborated with Tollywood star Venkatesh to remake his blockbuster Malayalam film Drishyam 2 (2021) in Telugu, rumours have been doing the rounds that Venkatesh’s nephew Rana Daggubati will also play a pivotal part in the thriller.

However, when a leading entertainment publication asked the Baahubali star if he is really sharing the screen space with his uncle in Drushyam 2, he firmly said ‘no,’ putting all speculations to rest.

The remake, which is currently in production, has been in news from the very beginning. Though it has begun production, the makers are yet to announce the complete cast of the film. Rana Daggubati recently attended the customary Puja ceremony of Drushyam 2, which led to speculations that he was also starring in the film.







Drushyam (2014), the first part of the Telugu remake of Drishyam (2013), featured Venkatesh Daggubati, Meena, and Nadhiya in important roles. Supriya directed the remake which went on to become a huge commercial success. However, the second part is being helmed by Jeethu Joseph himself. More details on the casting are expected to arrive soon.

Headlined by Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, Drishyam 2 is a sequel to his 2013 blockbuster Drishyam. The sequel, set six years after the events of its predecessor, revolves around the struggles of Georgekutty (Mohanlal) and his family when the murder case of the Inspector General of Police’s son is reopened. The film had its direct-to-digital premiere on February 19 on Amazon Prime Video and received widespread acclaim from various quarters.

Meanwhile, Rana Daggubati is waiting for the release of his much-awaited trilingual film, Haathi Mere Saathi. Titled Kaadan in Tamil and Aranya in Telugu, the upcoming film also stars Vishnu Vishal, Pulkit Samrat, Shriya Pilgaonkar, and Zoya Hussain in important roles. Directed by Prabhu Solomon, Haathi Mere Saathi is set for its theatrical bow on March 26, 2021.












