Ramadan: ‘Eid in the Square’ returns to Trafalgar Square

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

London is gearing up for a spectacular celebration as the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, has officially announced the return of Eid in the Square on Saturday 29 April, a press release stated.

The free annual event, marking the end of Ramadan, promises to be bigger and better than ever before in its 18th year.

The sponsors of this year’s event include Islamic Relief as the Charity Partner, ZEE5 as the OTT Presenting Partner, Western Union as the Contributing Partner, and Eid Party as the Supporter.

Comedian Ali Official and British model and filmmaker Mariah Idrissi are set to host the event, which will centre around the theme of family, education, and innovation.

Londoners and visitors alike are invited to indulge in the best of Islamic art, history, and culture, with an eclectic mix of contemporary and traditional performances on the main stage, along with a wide variety of food stalls from across the globe.

The family-friendly festival will kick off at noon and run until 6 pm, with a jam-packed afternoon of live performances featuring award-winning Afrofusion artist MoYah, Khan Brothers Qawwali Group, The Silk Road Collective, and Somalian RnB sensation FaceSoul.

As the day draws to a close, the Colours of Eid parade will wind its way through the main square, featuring dazzling costumes and led by the thunderous beat of the Dhol drummers.

But that’s not all. This year, for the first time ever, the event will feature the Inspiring Muslim Awards, celebrating the unsung heroes of London’s community, nominated by their peers.

For families in search of an exciting day out, the upcoming Eid in the Square celebration is a must-attend event. With a diverse range of activities on offer, there is sure to be something to suit all interests and ages.

Visitors could take part in calligraphy, storytelling, drama, and poetry workshops with WAW Creative Arts, or try your hand at fencing with Muslim Girls Fence. Visitors can also learn about moon sighting with New Crescent Society, or get your hands adorned with beautiful mehndi designs or face paint. And don’t forget to snap a family selfie with the lovable characters Omar & Hana.

Halal Tourism Britain will lead you on a journey through the Muslim tales of Trafalgar Square, while Rumi Cave’s Open Mic tent invites you to listen to the soulful tunes of London’s poets, comedians, and singers.

Everyday Muslim will showcase a photographic exhibition and a family history workshop, where visitors can bring their own photos to be scanned into the Muslim archive.

Shop from Desi Doll Company, Yunus Emre Institute, and London Muslim Health Network. Refuel at the delicious food stalls from Hooya East, Mr Bombay, Pabellon, and The Spice Shack.

Eid in the Square is being developed in partnership with the Eid Community Advisory Group and various Muslim organisations dedicated to grassroots arts and culture in London.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said, “I am delighted to once again, celebrate Eid in the Square with Londoners and visitors from all faiths and backgrounds. There will be fantastic entertainment for all the family, showcasing the very best of London’s Muslim communities and celebrating their immense contribution to the capital. Our city’s greatest strength is our diversity and celebrating the end of Ramadan together is another example of how we are building a better and fairer London for everyone.”

Tufail Hussain, the Director of Islamic Relief UK, expressed his excitement to partner with Eid in the Square this year in celebrating Eid and the end of Ramadan.

He praised the event and anticipated the gathering of London’s diverse communities to celebrate the occasion. Hussain also highlighted the opportunity to acknowledge the generosity and charitable contributions of British Muslims, thanking the Mayor of London for organizing such a special and memorable day for all to enjoy.

Additionally, the Chief Business Officer of ZEE5 Global, Archana Anand, conveyed happiness in collaborating with the Mayor of London for the Eid celebration this year.

She said, “As the world’s largest South Asian entertainment streaming platform, we believe in bringing the best of entertainment to our viewers that celebrates culture and diversity and brings people together. We are excited to present a special and memorable event for all the diverse communities in London to enjoy this Eid and thank the mayor for his wonderful initiative.”