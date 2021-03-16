Ram Charan teams up with Shankar for his 15th film

By: Mohnish Singh







Tollywood star Ram Charan, who is presently busy with the shoot of SS Rajamouli’s magnum-opus RRR, has joined forces with acclaimed filmmaker Shankar for his 15th film as an actor. Though not much else is known about the forthcoming project at the moment, a media outlet reports that the actor will commence work on the yet-to-be-titled film in June. Just like RRR, his next will also be mounted on a huge scale.

Sharing more details, a source in the know tells the publication, “It is currently in the scripting and pre-production stage. The idea is to take it on the floors in the month of June 2021, as by then, Ram Charan would have completed his work on the SS Rajamouli directed RRR.”

Director Shankar, whose films find audiences all across India, is set to make yet another Pan-India film, filled with a lot of drama, emotions, and action. “It is Shankar at his best, exploring the zone that Ram Charan excels in. Expect a lot of drama, elevation scenes, and powerful dialogues from this combo. Charan is all excited to collaborate with Shankar for the first time,” the source adds.







With Shankar moving on to direct Charan in his next film, one wonders what will happen to his much-delayed film Indian 2, starring Kamal Haasan, Siddharth, Kajal Aggarwal, and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles.

The source informs. “A major chunk of Indian 2 has already been shot with international prosthetic and the VFX team is working on the film. Around 65 days of shoot still remains but at this point in time, the film is in a major limbo due to multiple internal conflicts. They have spent ₹165 crore (1650 million) on the film so far, and the remaining 65 to 70 days of shoot requires another bare minimum amount of ₹60 crore (600 million), taking the total budget to ₹225 crore (2250 million) plus. We hope all issues are resolved and the team gets back to finish the film, but it’s all up in the air at the moment, with no clarity on shooting schedules. The actors of Indian 2 have moved on to their next projects, and so has Shankar.”

