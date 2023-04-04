Ram Charan, Salman, Venkatesh shake a leg in new song from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Website Logo
  Tuesday, April 04, 2023
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is scheuled to release on April 21, 2023.

Ram Charan, Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati (Image source: Twitter)

By: Mohnish Singh

Makers of the upcoming family entertainer film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan on Tuesday unveiled the new track ‘Yentamma’ featuring RRR actor Ram Charan.

Taking to Instagram, actor Ram Charan shared the song which he captioned, “One of my most precious on-screen moments. Love you Bhai. Dancing with these absolute legends…#Yentamma song out now.”

Sung by Vishal Dadlani and Payal Dev, the song is written by Shabbir Ahmed and features Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Ram Charan, and Pooja Hegde.

Soon after the actor shared the song, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

“Global Mega Power Star,” a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, “BHAIJAAN, VENKYMAMA, CHARAN ANNA.”

“Mass meets Bhai,” a user wrote.

In the song, Salman, Charan, and Venkatesh could be seen donning bright yellow shirts paired with a lungi.

Helmed by Farhad Samji, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also stars Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, and Vinali Bhatnagar.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is scheuled to release on April 21, 2023.

