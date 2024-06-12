Ram Charan, Rajnikanth among celebs at Chandrababu Naidu swearing-in

Megastar Chiranjeevi also attended the ceremony.

Ram Charan (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images )

By: Mohnish Singh

Actor Ram Charan attended the swearing-in ceremony of TDP chief and Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday.

The RRR actor was spotted in an all-black outfit for the event in which actor-turned-politician and leader of Janasena Pawan Kalayn also took oath as a minister in the Naidu government.

After the swearing-in ceremony, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen interacting with Pawan Kalyan, actor and Padma Vibhushan awardee Konidela Chiranjeevi, superstar Rajinikanth and actor-politician Nandamuri Balakrishna.

He also interacted with other Union Ministers and TDP leaders at the swearing-in ceremony that was held at Gannavaram Mandal, Kesarapalli IT Park on the outskirts of Vijayawada.

Megastars Chiranjeevi and Rajinikanth were dressed in white outfits for the ceremony.

After taking oath as Chief Minister Naidu shared a hug with PM Modi on stage. Union Ministers Amit Shah, JP Nadda, and Nitin Gadkari were among others who attended the event.

This is the fourth time that Naidu is assuming charge as Andhra Chief Minister and the second time after the bi-furcation in 2014.

Naidu became chief minister first in 1995, before the Andhra bifurcation and he led the state until 2004 for nine consecutive years. The TDP supremo returned as the chief minister of the bifurcated Andhra in 2014 and served until 2019 Andhra governor S Abdul Nazeer and former Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundarajan were present at the swearing-in.

Naidu’s son and TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh, Union Minister Rammohan Naidu, actors Chiranjeevi, Rajnikanth, and Nandamuri Balakrishna were also present on occasion.

Naidu had led the TDP- BJP-Janasena National Democratic Alliance to a landslide victory in the Assembly as well as parliamentary elections.