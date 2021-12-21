Website Logo
  Wednesday, December 22, 2021
Entertainment

Rakul Preet Singh wraps up filming Chhatriwali

Rakul Preet Singh (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Actor Rakul Preet Singh on Tuesday announced that she has finished shooting for her upcoming film Chhatriwali.    

Directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar, who is best known for Marathi features like Bucket List (2018) and Ajinkya (2021), Chhatriwali is a social comedy with an important message.

Taking to Instagram, Rakul Preet Singh said working on the film was a “smooth” ride. “And last night was a bag of mixed emotions. Happy and content for creating something I enjoyed and believed in. What a smooth journey Chhatriwali has been (sic)” she wrote.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

Singh also thanked her director, producer, and co-stars for their support throughout the filming process. “Couldn’t have asked for a better team for my first title role film. @tejasdeokar, you made the process so seamless, @sidvasanity, you are amazing, @eshaanphadnis @soniyeah22 thank you for really pampering us so well! A big shoutout to the entire unit for tirelessly working and not complaining!  @rsvpmovies @ronnie.screwvala. Also, a big thank you to all my costars for being a joy to work with,” she said.

Chhatriwali is backed by producer Ronnie Screwvala who has produced it under his banner RSVP Movies.

Singh will next be seen in Runway 34, Doctor G, Attack, and Thank God. Runway 34 reunites her with superstar Ajay Devgn after De De Pyaar De (2018). The film also features megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role. Apart from playing the male lead, Devgn has also directed the film. Doctor G sees the actress alongside Ayushmann Khurrana for the first time. Attack is an action thriller, co-starring John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez. Indra Kumar’s Thank God will reunite her with Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra again.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

