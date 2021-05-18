Rakul Preet Singh on digital premiere on her new film Sardar Ka Grandson

By: Mohnish Singh

As theatres in India continue to remain shut amid a devastating second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, several films are heading to streaming media platforms for their direct-to-digital premieres.

On Tuesday, Netflix premiered Emmay Entertainment and JA Entertainment, and T-Series Films’ latest offering Sardar Ka Grandson on the service. Billed as a coming-of-age cross-border romance, the film stars Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, and Neena Gupta in lead roles.

Sardar Ka Grandson was initially slated to release in theatres, but due to the uncertainty of the current situation, it premiered on Netflix. Talking about the same, Rakul Preet Singh told a newswire, “I think as an actor each one of us in the ideal situation wants the magic of the screen and wants to have that experience. But right now, we have got a platform like Netflix to be able to show this.”

Singh is happy that Sardar Ka Grandson has released on Netflix as it will ensure a wider reach for her film. “We are really happy that through this platform we can probably reach out and serve the purpose of bringing a smile to people’s faces and families can watch together, share some laughter and some great memories. If a handful of people like it, our job is done,” she added.

Directed by debutant filmmaker Kaashvie Nair, Sardar Ka Grandson also stars Soni Razdan, Kumud Mishra, Kanwaljit Singh, and Divya Seth in important roles, with John Abraham and Aditi Rao Hydari in cameo roles.

Meanwhile, Rakul Preet Singh will next be seen in MayDay, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn in lead roles. The actress also essays an important character in Shankar’s Tamil film Indian 2, co-starring Kamal Haasan, Siddharth, and Kajal Aggarwal.

