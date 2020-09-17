Rakul Preet Singh approaches Delhi High Court against the media trial revolving around her

In Sushant Singh Rajput’s case, NCB had to probe due to the reports of drugs being supplied to the actor. A few days ago, they arrested Rhea Chakraborty for her involvement in supplying drugs and consuming it.

There have been reports that during her investigation Rhea told NCB that actresses like Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh used to consume drugs along with her and Sushant. Well, there’s no confirmation given by NCB on it.

Now, Rakul has approached Delhi High Court against the media trial revolving around her. PTI in their several tweets wrote, “HC seeks Centre’s stand on actor Rakul Preet Singh’s plea to stop broadcast of programs connecting her with Rhea Chakraborty drug case. HC asks Centre, Prasar Bharti, Press Council to treat actor Rakul Preet’s plea as representation and take decision expeditiously. HC says it hopes media will show restraint in its reports regarding actor Rakul Preet in relation to Rhea Chakraborty case.”

While Rakul has taken this step, Sara is yet to give any statement on the whole scenario.

Talking about Rakul’s movies, the actress was last seen on the big screen in a film titled Shimla Mirchi which released after a delay of five years. She currently has films like Attack, an untitled film with Arjun Kapoor, and Indra Kumar’s next with Sidharth Malhotra and Ajay Devgn in her kitty.