Rajkummar Rao bulks up for Badhaai Do

Rajkummar Rao has always been quite fit and according to his roles, he keeps on gaining and losing weight. Well, currently, the actor is bulking up for his movie Badhaai Do and has been posting pictures from the gym.

Today, he posted a picture showing off his bulked-up body and captioned it as, “#WorkInProgress #NEWतन To get a new look for a new character, need to get a new body and a new mindset. #BadhaiDo #Beमेहनती.”





Reportedly, Rao plays the role of cop in Badhaai Do, and he is gaining muscles to look perfect as a cop in the film. While talking about his physical transformation, the actor stated, “Badhaai Do is indeed a special film for me. I have been working on a very strict regime and being a vegetarian, I am following a natural & organic diet consisting of fruits, oats, quinoa and sattu and lots of veggies on a regular basis. Even during the lockdown, when the access to gym was restricted, I have been doing a daily home workout and this entire process has been life changing.”

Badhaai Do also stars Bhumi Pednekar, and there were reports that the film is about a gay man and a lesbian woman who are stuck in a lavender marriage. This will be for the first time when we will get to see Rajkummar and Bhumi on the big screen together.

