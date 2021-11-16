Website Logo
  Tuesday, November 16, 2021
Entertainment

Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar’s Badhaai Do gets a new release date

Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar (Photo from Bhumi’s Instagram)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

A few days ago, it was announced that Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Badhaai Do will release on Republic Day 2022 (26th January 2022). However, now, the film has been postponed to 4th  February 2022.

Pednekar took to Twitter to make an announcement about the new release date. She tweeted, “Badhaai Do will now release in theatres on February 4, 2022! ❤ We cannot wait for you to witness this family entertainer on the big screen. See you at the movies! @RajkummarRao @JungleePictures #HarshavardhanKulkarni #AkshatGhildial @sumadhikary.”

The statement shared by the makers read, “Love has a new date! Badhaai Do will now release on the big screen in the month of love. The new release date for the film shall be February 4, 2022. We cannot wait for you to witness this family entertainer on the big screen. See you at the movies.”

Well, earlier, the movie was slated to clash with John Abraham’s Attack, but for now, it’s a solo release for Badhaai Do.

Directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni, Badhaai Do is a spiritual sequel to the 2018 release Badhaai Ho.

Reportedly, the movie is based on the concept of lavender marriage. Rao will be seen playing the role of a gay man and Pednekar portrays the role of a lesbian woman; they get married to each other to hide their sexuality.

Eastern Eye

