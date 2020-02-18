Rajkumar Hirani Films & Red Chillies to co-produce Shah Rukh Khan’s next

After an incredibly long waiting period, Shah Rukh Khan may announce his next film soon. If well-placed industry sources are to be believed, the superstar is finally teaming up with acclaimed filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani for his next. The duo has never worked together before and hence, everyone seems quite psyched up about the upcoming collaboration.

A popular publication reports that Khan has given his nod to Hirani’s next directorial which will be a light-hearted film revolving around the subject of immigration. Surprisingly, Hirani will not co-produce his upcoming film with his long-time collaborator and good friend Vidhu Vinod Chopra. He will instead join forces with Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment to mount the project.

“Rajkumari Hirani Productions and Shah Rukh’s Red Chillies will co-produce the SRK starrer. Hirani’s regular writer Abhijat Joshi will script the film, which is about immigration. It will be a light-hearted film but would have a deep dramatic core to it. Most importantly, it is something that Shah Rukh has not done before,” a source in the know informs the publication.

Besides the untitled film Rajkumar Hirani, Khan is also in talks with South Indian filmmaker Atlee and the director duo Raj & DK for two different projects. However, if reports are anything to go by, the superstar will first team up with Hirani.

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Zero (2018), an Aanand L Rai directorial which turned out to be a debacle at the box-office. Also starring Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma, the movie did not even cross the ₹ 100 crore club, let alone making any profit. After Zero sank without a trace, the superstar did not sign any movie. It has been more than a year since fans have not seen their favourite actor on screen.