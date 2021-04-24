Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe nears completion

By: Mohnish Singh

The final shooting schedule of megastar Rajinikanth’s next film Annaatthe is nearing completion. The Siva directorial, which has faced several delays in production first because of the coronavirus-induced lockdown and then the deteriorating health of Rajinikanth, is currently being shot at a brisk pace. From what we hear, the team is looking at wrapping up the film by May 10. They are currently shooting at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad.

Made under the banner of Sun Pictures, Annaatthe is one of the eagerly awaited Tamil films of 2021. In addition to Thalaiva Rajinikanth, the high-profile film also boasts of several other talented actors on its cast, including Keerthy Suresh, Nayanthara, Meena, Kushbhu, Prakash Raj, Sathish, Soori and many others.

Not much else is known about the upcoming film. It is expected that the makers will announce more official details soon. Some industry sources, however, reveal that Annaatthe a rural-based family entertainer. The film has music by D. Imman with lyrics written by Viveka and Mani Amuthavan.

Initially, Annaatthe was poised for its theatrical release coinciding with the eve of the Dussehra festival last year. Later, in May 2020, Sun Pictures announced that the film will be relocated to the occasion of Pongal, 2021.

However, its release was postponed further citing the delay in production due to the coronavirus pandemic. In January 2021, Sun Pictures announced that the film will open in cinemas on 4 November 2021, coinciding with the festival of Diwali. Some reports even suggest that Kamal Haasan’s next Vikram will also enter theatres on the same day and both films will lock horns at the box office.

