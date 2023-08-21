Website Logo
  Monday, August 21, 2023
Rajinikanth reacts to backlash for touching Adityanath’s feet

During his visit to Uttar Pradesh, Rajinikanth also organised a special screening of his film Jailer.

Rajinikanth (Photo by MONEY SHARMA/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Superstar Rajinikanth recently faced backlash for touching Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath Yogi’s feet during his visit to the BJP leader’s residence in Lucknow.

On Monday night, the Jailer star arrived back in Chennai and briefly interacted with media persons who were stationed outside the airport.

On being asked about his reaction to the controversy around touching the feet of UP CM, Rajinikanth said that he did that gesture out of respect.

“It is my habit to touch the feet of Yogis or Sanyasis and take their blessings, even if they are younger than me. I have done that only,” he said.

During his visit to Uttar Pradesh, Rajinikanth also organised a special screening of his film Jailer which was attended by UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya. He met Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav at his residence as well.

He also paid a visit to Surya Command and interacted with all ranks and families. He expressed deep gratitude and appreciation for Indian Army’s service to the nation.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth’s Jailer is roaring at the box office.

