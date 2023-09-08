Website Logo
  Friday, September 08, 2023
Rajinikanth mourns the demise of ‘Jailer’ co-star Marimuthu

Actress Rakul Preet Singh also paid condolences.

Marimuthu (Image source: Twitter)

By: Mohnish Singh

Rajinikanth has paid a heartfelt tribute to actor G Marimuthu, who was seen with the superstar in Jailer.

“Marimuth is a wonderful person. His death shocked me. My heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family,” Rajinikanth wrote on X.

Marimuthu passed away due to cardiac arrest on Friday morning. He was 57.

Prasanna, who starred in both of Marimuthu’s directorials, Kannum Kannum and Pulivaal, also expressed his shock at the demise of Marimuthu.

“Deeply shattered to know the passing away of director G Marimuthu. We did #KannumKannum and #Pulivaal together. We had a brother-like bond. We agreed to disagree on many. His life wasn’t easy at all. As an actor finally, he was doing very well. He should’ve been there for a while longer. Sad. Rip,” he posted.

Actress Rakul Preet Singh also paid condolences.

“So sad and shocked to hear about this. Condolences to the family,” she wrote on Instagram Story.

Marimuthu began his career as a filmmaker with Kannum Kannum in 2008. Apart from directing films, he also played several interesting roles in Tamil films.

He collaborated with lyricist Vairamuthu in the early stages of his career. In Tamil films, he also served as an assistant director.

Eastern Eye

