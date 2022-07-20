Website Logo
  • Wednesday, July 20, 2022
Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan to headline Lokesh Kanagaraj’s next; makers to allocate more than double the budget of KGF: Chapter 2?

Both actors have appeared in 16 films over the years and were last seen together in the 1985 Hindi film Geraftaar.

Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan (Photo credit: GettyImages)

By: Mohnish Singh

Mega-starrers have always managed to catch the fancy of the audience. Ever since the beginning of Indian cinema, a number of films starring a bunch of prominent actors have been made and are enjoyed generation after generation. The trend, however, dissipated some time ago but looks like there are some actors and filmmakers who are keen to revive it.

If fresh reports doing the rounds are to be believed, Tamil cinema legends Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan are set to join hands for what might emerge as one of the costliest films of Indian cinema.

According to reports, the duo, who worked together decades ago, is set to come together and headline filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj’s next directorial venture. If things fall into place, the project may get off the ground in 2024.

Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan have appeared in 16 films over the years. The two were last seen together in the 1985 Hindi film Geraftaar.

As per the update, the film will be made on a whopping budget of ₹250 crores. We also hear that both Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan have decided to work on this untitled film without any remuneration. The duo will share the profits from the film.

While no information is available on the casting of other actors, filming is expected to commence in 2024 once both the superstars along with filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj wrap up their ongoing projects.

Rajinikanth is set to begin filming for his next film Jailer in August. Nelson Dilipkumar is calling the shots. Kamal Haasan, on the other hand, will team up with Mahesh Narayanan soon. The film is expected to roll soon.

As far as Lokesh Kanagaraj is concerned, he will have to complete Vijay’s film and Khaidi 2. More details on the project are expected to be out soon.

