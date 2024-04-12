New ad featuring Rajamouli and cricketer David Warner goes viral

The commercial has gone viral, receiving over 1.6 million views on X in just a few hours.

Both Warner and Rajamouli shared the advertisement on their X handles, garnering widespread attention. Warner humorously captioned his post "Warner bros," while Rajamouli described the ad as "the longest shoot of my life."

By: Vibhuti Pathak

Can CRED ads get more creative? CRED is more famous for the advertisement campaigns they have had since their launch. Be it taking Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra or casting the 90s singers in their advertisement, trending yet nostalgic, CRED has won the hearts of all generations.

This time again, CRED has proved that no one can beat them in creative ad campaigns, featuring RRR director SS Rajamouli and cricketer David Warner.

David Warner an Australian T20I international cricketer and a former Test vice captain. Warner is not just famous for his cricket career, but he is also popular amongst the Indian crowd for creating content on his social media. By dancing to popular Bollywood songs, even his family, his wife, and his children enthusiastically participate in his unique venture, making the heartiest videos trending in millions.

SS Rajamaouli, director of superhit films like RRR and Bahubali, as posted on his Instagram account, shows a conversation about UPI transactions between the director and Warner.

The ad showcases Warner’s playful antics as he tricks Rajamouli into casting him in one of his films, resulting in a sequence of laugh-out-loud moments that has left audiences in splits.

The storyline of the commercial begins with Rajamouli reaching out to Warner, asking for discounts on match tickets. Warner initially suggests using CRED, but Rajamouli reveals he does not have the CRED UPI app. Seeing an opportunity, Warner proposes that he be cast in one of Rajamouli’s films in exchange for discounted tickets.

Both Warner and Rajamouli shared the advertisement on their X handles, garnering widespread attention. Warner humorously captioned his post “Warner bros,” while Rajamouli described the ad as “the longest shoot of my life.”

The engaging content has sparked various comments from viewers, with one jokingly requesting an Aadhar card for Warner and another dubbing the ad “one of the most iconic ads ever made in the history of television.” Others praised Warner as the “upcoming star of Indian cinema” and noted that the ad was the “funniest thing on the internet today.”

Even the Instagram users are gone gaga over the ad, saying this “And the Oscar for the best actor goes to ……”, “Cred and it’s ads never disappoint you,” “Finally a Telugu star.. David anna.”

Given the success of this CRED advertisement, audiences are looking forward to seeing more delightful collaborations between SS Rajamouli and David Warner in the future.