Raj Shamani’s full-circle moment: From dreaming of studying abroad to speaking at London’s top universities

From an unfulfilled dream to a global stage, Raj Shamani’s story is a masterclass in personal branding and resilience.

Raj Shamani

Raj Shamani takes the global stage, inspiring students at London’s top universities

Instagram/rajshamani
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiFeb 24, 2025
Pooja Pillai
Dreams of studying abroad often remain just that—dreams. For many, financial constraints become an unbreakable barrier. But for Raj Shamani, that roadblock became a launchpad. What started as an unfulfilled ambition transformed into relentless self-improvement, ultimately bringing him to the world’s top institutions—not as a student, but as an invited speaker.

Indian entrepreneur and content creator Raj Shamani has achieved a significant milestone by becoming the first Indian podcaster to be invited to speak at prestigious institutions such as the London School of Economics (LSE), London Business School (LBS), King's College London, and the University of Warwick. The creator of India’s leading podcast, Figuring Out, Shamani addressed students on topics including personal branding, entrepreneurship, and content creation.



Speaking about the achievement, Shamani reflected on his journey: “I once dreamt of studying abroad, but financial constraints and my father’s reluctance to take a loan kept me from it. For months, I resented it, but in hindsight, it was the best thing that happened to me. That incomplete dream fuelled my obsession with self-improvement, ultimately leading me to these very institutions—not as a student, but as a speaker.”


Raj Shamani sharing insights on personal branding and entrepreneurship with aspiring studentsInstagram/rajshamani


During his sessions, Shamani shared untold stories of his career, shedding light on how personal branding can shape one’s influence and opportunities. His insights connected deeply with students, reinforcing his philosophy of leveraging content and storytelling to build global credibility.


From dreaming of studying abroad to speaking at the world’s top universities—Raj Shamani’s journey comes full circleInstagram/rajshamani


Over the past few years, Shamani has emerged as a prominent voice in India’s digital space, with Figuring Out amassing millions of listeners. His ability to decode complex business concepts and personal development strategies has made him a sought-after speaker. His talks in London in fact mark a new chapter in his career, proving the growing recognition of Indian entrepreneurs on global platforms.


Students engage with Raj Shamani at the University as he shares his journey of resilience and self-made successInstagram/rajshamani


Shamani’s sessions received overwhelming responses from students, many of whom shared snippets on social media. In a post summarising his experience, he wrote, “To be on the same stages I once dreamt of studying at—it’s surreal.”

With this milestone, Shamani isn’t just amplifying his own success story, he’s redefining what’s possible for Indian voices in the global arena. His journey is a proof that borders may limit opportunities, but passion and perseverance can in fact break through them.

content creatorfiguring outlondon business schoolprestigious institutionsraj shamani

