Raj Shamani’s full-circle moment: From dreaming of studying abroad to speaking at London’s top universities

Dreams of studying abroad often remain just that—dreams. For many, financial constraints become an unbreakable barrier. But for Raj Shamani, that roadblock became a launchpad. What started as an unfulfilled ambition transformed into relentless self-improvement, ultimately bringing him to the world’s top institutions—not as a student, but as an invited speaker.

Indian entrepreneur and content creator Raj Shamani has achieved a significant milestone by becoming the first Indian podcaster to be invited to speak at prestigious institutions such as the London School of Economics (LSE), London Business School (LBS), King's College London, and the University of Warwick. The creator of India’s leading podcast, Figuring Out, Shamani addressed students on topics including personal branding, entrepreneurship, and content creation.









Speaking about the achievement, Shamani reflected on his journey: “I once dreamt of studying abroad, but financial constraints and my father’s reluctance to take a loan kept me from it. For months, I resented it, but in hindsight, it was the best thing that happened to me. That incomplete dream fuelled my obsession with self-improvement, ultimately leading me to these very institutions—not as a student, but as a speaker.”





Raj Shamani sharing insights on personal branding and entrepreneurship with aspiring students Instagram/rajshamani





During his sessions, Shamani shared untold stories of his career, shedding light on how personal branding can shape one’s influence and opportunities. His insights connected deeply with students, reinforcing his philosophy of leveraging content and storytelling to build global credibility.





From dreaming of studying abroad to speaking at the world’s top universities—Raj Shamani’s journey comes full circle Instagram/rajshamani





Over the past few years, Shamani has emerged as a prominent voice in India’s digital space, with Figuring Out amassing millions of listeners. His ability to decode complex business concepts and personal development strategies has made him a sought-after speaker. His talks in London in fact mark a new chapter in his career, proving the growing recognition of Indian entrepreneurs on global platforms.





Students engage with Raj Shamani at the University as he shares his journey of resilience and self-made success Instagram/rajshamani





Shamani’s sessions received overwhelming responses from students, many of whom shared snippets on social media. In a post summarising his experience, he wrote, “To be on the same stages I once dreamt of studying at—it’s surreal.”

With this milestone, Shamani isn’t just amplifying his own success story, he’s redefining what’s possible for Indian voices in the global arena. His journey is a proof that borders may limit opportunities, but passion and perseverance can in fact break through them.