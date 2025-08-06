Raj B Shetty says ‘Shetty mafia’ critics should form their own gang and stop chasing credit

Highlights:
- Sui From So actor-producer Raj B Shetty reacts to the ‘Shetty mafia’ label used for him, Rishab Shetty, and Rakshit Shetty.
- Says collaboration is their strength, and those who don’t get it should “form their own gang”.
- Denies any rivalry between the trio and praises the honesty in their bond.
- Sui From So has earned over £3.9 million (₹42 crore) and continues its strong theatrical run.
Actor-filmmaker Raj B Shetty, currently basking in the success of Sui From So, has addressed the ongoing chatter about the so-called “Shetty mafia”, a term often thrown at him and fellow Kannada cinema stars Rishab Shetty and Rakshit Shetty. In a recent interview, Raj dismissed the label with humour and clarity, underlining the power of creative collaboration over individual glory.
Raj B Shetty shuts down 'Shetty mafia' jibes and says critics should build their own cinema gangInstagram/rajbshetty
What is the 'Shetty mafia' tag, and why does it exist?
In Karnataka’s film circles, the label “Shetty mafia” or “Shetty gang” is often jokingly used to describe the close-knit relationship between three prominent figures in Kannada cinema: Raj B Shetty, Rishab Shetty, and Rakshit Shetty. All three have individually and collectively reshaped the narrative style and storytelling standards of Kannada cinema in the last decade.
Raj addressed this term in an interview, saying, “In Karnataka, sometimes people call us the ‘Shetty mafia’. All I have to tell them is, please form your own gang, brother.” He noted that this criticism often stems from people unwilling to collaborate or share credit, adding, “If you want all the name and glory for yourself, that’s not our problem.”
Raj B Shetty slams ‘Shetty mafia’ tag and says those who hate collaboration should start their own gangInstagram Screengrab/rajbshetty
Is there competition between Raj, Rishab, and Rakshit?
According to Raj, not at all. He insisted their bond is free from ego or professional rivalry. “Even today, after Sui From So, Rakshit messaged me saying, ‘I’m hearing great things. Congratulations.’ I think very few relationships in this industry are non-corrupted, and with these people, there’s no competition among us.”
Raj added that while they all come from different backgrounds, their passion for cinema is what connects them. “There’s no trying to be first. We just want to do great things in cinema.”
How did their friendship begin?
Raj recalled that his relationship with Rishab and Rakshit began after he made Ondu Motteya Kathe. At the time, both Rishab and Rakshit were already known names in Bengaluru’s film scene. They reached out to him after seeing his film and appreciating his raw storytelling voice.
“I thought I was a filmmaker who didn’t know film,” Raj admitted. Coming from Mangaluru, he initially felt out of place in the urban filmmaking circles. But over time, he found in them not just collaborators but friends who respected each other’s vision.
Raj B Shetty calls out ego-driven filmmakers and defends bond with Rishab and Rakshit ShettyInstagram Screengrab/rajbshetty
What is the success story behind Sui From So?
Sui From So, directed by JP Thuminad and produced by Raj B Shetty, has become one of Kannada cinema’s most unexpected hits of the year. The film recently crossed £3.9 million (₹42 crore) at the Indian box office, driven by strong word-of-mouth and critical acclaim. Apart from Raj, the film stars Shaneel Gautham, Prakash Thuminad, and Deepak Rai Panaje.
The success has further reinforced Raj’s belief in organic, passion-driven cinema. “These films come from a place of honesty,” he said. “We don’t make cinema for image-building. We make it because we believe in the story.”