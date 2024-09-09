Rahul Gandhi begins US visit to boost India-America relations

Rahul Gandhi said he was truly delighted by the warm welcome he received in Dallas, Texas from the Indian Diaspora. (Photo: Facebook/Rahul Gandhi)

By: EasternEye

INDIAN Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived in the United States on Sunday for a three-day visit, during which he aims to engage in discussions focused on strengthening the relationship between India and the US.

“I am truly delighted by the warm welcome I’ve received in Dallas, Texas, USA, from the Indian Diaspora and members of the Indian Overseas Congress,” Gandhi said in a Facebook post.

He added, “I eagerly look forward to engaging in meaningful discussions and insightful conversations that will further strengthen the bond between our two nations during this visit.” His post was accompanied by photographs of his arrival.

The Congress party posted on X (Twitter) that Gandhi was greeted with a “warm and enthusiastic” welcome at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport.

Shri @RahulGandhi received a warm welcome from the Indian Diaspora and members of the Indian Overseas Congress. 📍Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, Texas, USA pic.twitter.com/8cMeNqDWoB — Congress (@INCIndia) September 8, 2024

Sam Pitroda, chairperson of the Indian Overseas Congress, said that Gandhi’s visit is not in an official capacity. He explained that the leader would interact with a variety of individuals, including at Capitol Hill, on a personal level.

“Gandhi will have interactions with the press at the National Press Club, meet with think tank members, and hold discussions at Georgetown University, which is important during his time in Washington DC,” Pitroda said, describing the visit.

During his September 8-10 visit, Gandhi is set to participate in several events in Washington DC and Dallas, including interactions at Georgetown University and the University of Texas.

(With inputs from PTI)