Website Logo
  • Saturday, March 25, 2023
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Rahul Gandhi blames Modi for his removal from parliament

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at a press conference in New Delhi on March 25, 2023, after being disqualified as a member of parliament. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

Top Indian opposition figure Rahul Gandhi said on Saturday (25) his disqualification from parliament was retribution for his demanding a probe into prime minister Narendra Modi’s relationship with industrialist Gautam Adani.

Gandhi was stripped of his parliamentary seat on Friday (24), a day after a defamation conviction in Modi’s home state of Gujarat for a 2019 campaign-trail remark.

Modi’s government has been widely accused of using the law to target and silence critics. The removal of its chief opponent comes at a time when its relationship with one of India’s most powerful industrialists has been under scrutiny.

Modi has been a close associate of Adani for decades but the latter’s business empire has been subject of renewed attention this year after a US investment firm accused it of “brazen” corporate fraud.

“I have been disqualified because the prime minister… is scared of the next speech that is going to come on Adani,” Gandhi told reporters.

“I am here defending the democratic voice of the Indian people,” he added. “I am not scared of these threats.”

Gandhi, of the opposition Congress party, was sentenced to two years imprisonment on Thursday but walked free on bail after his lawyers vowed to appeal.

However, the conviction made him ineligible to continue sitting as a lawmaker in the lower house of parliament, the chamber’s joint secretary said Friday.

Gandhi, 52, is the leading face of Congress, once the dominant force of Indian politics but now a shadow of its former self.

Thursday’s case stemmed from a remark made during the 2019 election campaign in which Gandhi had asked why “all thieves have Modi as (their) common surname”.

His comments were seen as a slur against the prime minister, who went on to win the election in a landslide.

Gandhi faces several other defamation cases in the country and a money-laundering case that has been snaking its way through India’s glacial legal system for more than a decade.

Congress spokesman Abhishek Manu Singhvi told reporters on Friday that the verdict represented the “emasculation of democratic institutions by the ruling party”.

(AFP)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Pakistan struggles with high costs as economy teeters
News
Indian government cuts down security outside UK high commission in New Delhi
HEADLINE STORY
What next for Rahul Gandhi after disqualification from Parliament
INDIA
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi disqualified from parliament
News
Delhi police register case on vandalism at Indian mission in UK
News
UK Parliament raises concerns about Khalistani vandalism at Indian mission
News
Democrat lawmaker presents bill in California to ban caste discrimination
HEADLINE STORY
Indian mission in UK gets security boost as Sikh separatist continues to elude…
News
Police charge man after two attempted murders near mosques
HEADLINE STORY
Bank of England expects inflation to cool faster, hikes interest rates again
News
Sunak paid more than £1m in tax over last three years
News
Rahul Gandhi sentenced to two years jail for Modi ‘thieves’ comment
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW