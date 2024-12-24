Radio personality Ray C is ready to rock New Year’s Eve

RAY C is widely recognised as the director of the UK-based radio station Asian Star and a regular host.
However, he is also an event organiser, with more than 30 years of experience. From melas to parties and community celebrations, he has connected with people across generations through his events. This year, his New Year’s Eve party at the Thistle Hotel Heathrow in London on December 31 will feature popular singers Sukshinder Shinda and Sarbjit Cheema, both performing with full live bands. The event will also include a sit-down meal and DJs on rotation.
Eastern Eye spoke to Ray C to learn about the event and get his advice on selecting the right New Year’s Eve party.
What first got you interested in organising events, and how many have you done so far?
I was inspired at the age of 13 when I heard bhangra music for the first time during a school performance by a bhangra dance team. As for how many events I’ve organised, I couldn’t put a number to it, but it’s easily in the hundreds.
How does running a major event compare to running a radio station?
The two actually complement each other as they’re both part of the entertainment industry. However, running a radio station requires more technical input and expertise.
Tell us about your exciting New Year’s Eve party.
It’s happening at the Thistle Hotel Heathrow, where I’ve organised many successful events in the past. We have teamed up with a catering company based in Hounslow and Slough to create an incredible evening.
We’re bringing in Sukshinder Shinda, an exceptional performer, and Sarbjit Cheema, who is flying in from India. Both will perform with full live bands to help us ring in the new year.
Guests can also look forward to welcome drinks, a four-course sit-down meal, a photo booth to capture memories, midnight fireworks, and DJs entertaining throughout the night. Tickets are available online on Eventbrite, but they’re selling fast, so book soon.
How highly do you rate British music icon Sukshinder Shinda?
He’s a phenomenal performer. I’ve known him since his early days as a music producer, and he’s now a seasoned and highly popular vocalist.
How does this compare to other New Year’s Eve parties you’ve organised?
In the past, our parties usually featured just DJs and a single room of entertainment. This time, we have two live performers and two rooms of music.
What is the biggest challenge of organising an event like this one?
The main challenge is the competition. Many people who aren’t part of the entertainment business decide to invest money into events out of a love for music but lack the organisational skills to execute them properly. This often results in disappointing experiences for attendees and tarnishes the reputation of all events. People tend to remember bad events, while good ones rarely get much attention post-event, even if they’re meticulously planned.
What advice would you give to those choosing which New Year’s Eve party to attend?
Choose an event organised by professionals with years of experience. You can’t go wrong with organisers who understand what guests like and dislike, handle issues smoothly, and ensure everything is planned to perfection.
According to you, what makes for a great party?
Ambience, timekeeping, and highquality entertainment are key elements.
Why should we come to your New Year’s Eve celebration?
Beyond everything I’ve already shared, we offer great value for money, unforgettable experiences and the expertise of an experienced organising team. We’ll make sure you have the best night of the year and leave with a big smile.
New Year’s Eve Celebration at The Thistle Hotel Heathrow, Terminal 5, Bath Road, London UB7 0EQ. www.eventbrite.co.uk