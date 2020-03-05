Radhika Madan opens up about giving tribute to SRK, Salman, Ranveer in the song Nachan Nu Jee Karda

<noscript><iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/u8yO3860I7Q" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></noscript>

A few days ago, the makers of Angrezi Medium had released a song titled Nachan Nu Jee Karda. The track features Radhika Madan and she has danced her heart out in it. Well, in the song, Radhika is seen doing iconic steps of actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, and Hrithik Roshan.

When we recently met Radhika for an interview, we asked her whose idea was it to give these actors a tribute. To which Radhika said, “There was no plan to give a tribute, it wasn’t there in choreography. During rehearsal, we were just sitting and discussing things and he (choreographer Ruel Dausan Varindani) recorded it. That also he just recorded Khali Bali of Ranveer Singh.”

“Then when we were shooting we just had a few beats that were not choreographed. So, there were two beats and I said let me do Shah Rukh and Salman. He (Ruel) is crazy and I am also crazy, so it was a perfect combination. Even our director was like what you guys are doing. So, it just became a tribute, it wasn’t supposed to be a tribute. It was just on the spot, Anil Kapoor, Salman, and Shah Rukh, only Ranveer’s thing was planned,” she added.

Well, the song has received a great response and everyone is praising Radhika’s dancing skills.

Directed by Homi Adajania, Angrezi Medium also stars Irrfan Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepak Dobriyal and Dimple Kapadia. It is slated to release on 13th March 2020.