Radhe Shyam: Teaser of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer to be out soon


Prabhas (Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images), Pooja Hegde (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)
By Murtuza Iqbal



Radhe Shyam is one of the most awaited films of 2021. The movie stars Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles and Bhagyashree will be seen playing a pivotal role in it.

The makers have unveiled a few posters of the film, and last year, on Prabhas’ birthday they had also shared a motion poster. But now, looks like soon we will get to see the teaser of Radhe Shyam.

Today, director Radha Krishna Kumar tweeted, “Teaser update is on the way guys!! Very very soon, till then just be patient!!! I promise your wait be worth a million smiles. #radheshyam.”





Well, this has made the fans of Prabhas super excited about the teaser and #RadheShyamTeaser is trending on social media.

Radhe Shyam is a multi-lingual film, and it is being simultaneously shot in Telugu and Hindi. The makers have not yet announced the release date of the film, but reportedly, Prabhas wants Radhe Shyam to release on 30th April 2021 which is also the same weekend when Baahubali 2: The Conclusion had released in 2017.

On New Year this year, Prabhas had treated his fans with a new poster of the film. He had posted on Instagram, “To all my lovely fans, wishing you a Happy & Healthy 2021. #RadheShyam #2021WithRadheShyam @director_radhaa @hegdepooja @uvcreationsofficial @tseriesfilms @gopikrishnamvs #KrishnamRaju #BhushanKumar #VamsiReddy @uppalapatipramod @praseedhauppalapati #AAFilms @resulpookutty @prabhakaranjustin @radheshyamfilm.”



 

Talking about Prabhas’ other movies, the actor will be seen in Adipurush, Salaar, and Nag Ashwin’s next. In Adipurush, he will be seen playing the role of Lord Ram.








