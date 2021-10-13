Radhe Shyam: Pooja Hegde poster unveiled on her birthday

Pooja Hegde (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

Radhe Shyam starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde is one of the most awaited films of 2022. The makers are leaving no stone unturned to create a good pre-release buzz and they have shared some wonderful posters in the past few months.

On Wednesday, Hegde celebrates her 31st birthday, so, the makers of the film have unveiled a beautiful poster featuring the actress. UV Creations took to Twitter to share the poster.

They tweeted, “The Queen of every heart! Here’s wishing our #Prerana a very Happy Birthday! #HappyBirthdayPoojaHegde Starring #Prabhas & @hegdepooja.”

Well, we must say that Hegde is looking stunning in the white gown, and we are sure her fans have loved this new poster.

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Radhe Shyam also stars Bhagyashree in a pivotal role. The film is slated to hit the big screens on 14th January 2022.

While Radhe Shyam is shot in Hindi and Telugu, it will be dubbed and released in various languages like Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Talking about other films of Hegde, the actress will be seen in movies like Most Eligible Bachelor (Telugu), Acharya (Telugu), Cirkus (Hindi), Bhaijaan (Hindi), and Beast (Tamil). Most Eligible Bachelor, which also stars Akhil Akkineni, is slated to release on 15th October 2021.