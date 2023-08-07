Rabindranath Tagore death anniversary: Times Indian cinema brought Noble Prize winner’s tales alive on screen

Here are some iconic film adaptations of his works that you should not miss.

By: Mohnish Singh

Rabindranath Tagore’s literary works have left a profound impact on Indian cinema and several renowned filmmakers have been inspired by his writings. On the occasion of Tagore’s death anniversary today on August 7, here is a list of iconic film adaptations of his works that you should not miss.

Pather Panchali

Based on Tagore’s short story Aparajito, Pather Panchali is the first installment of Satyajit Ray’s acclaimed Apu Trilogy. The movie beautifully captures the life of a young boy named Apu and his family in rural Bengal, portraying themes of innocence, struggle, and hope.

Charulata

Another masterpiece by Satyajit Ray, Charulata is based on Tagore’s novella Nastanirh (The Broken Nest). The film revolves around the lonely and intellectually curious Charulata, her unfulfilled desires, and her relationship with her husband’s cousin.

Ghare Baire

Satyajit Ray’s adaptation of Tagore’s novel Ghare Baire is a compelling exploration of nationalism, love, and political awakening. The film is set during the Swadeshi movement in India and revolves around the love triangle between Bimala, Nikhilesh, and Sandip.

Kabuliwala

This iconic adaptation of Tagore’s short story Kabuliwala, directed by Hemen Gupta tells the heartwarming story of a bond between a young girl and a Kabuliwala (a vendor from Afghanistan) in Kolkata.

Chokher Bali

Directed by Rituparno Ghosh and based on Tagore’s novel Chokher Bali, this film explores complex relationships and emotions in the lives of its central characters. The story delves into themes of love, desire, and betrayal, making it a captivating cinematic experience.