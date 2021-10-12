Website Logo
  • Tuesday, October 12, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 450,963
Total Cases 33,985,920
Today's Fatalities 181
Today's Cases 14,313
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 450,963
Total Cases 33,985,920
Today's Fatalities 181
Today's Cases 14,313

Entertainment

Raashii Khanna on her web series with Shahid Kapoor: It has been a blessing to be a part of the project

Shahid Kapoor, Raashii Khanna, Raj & DK (Photo from Khanna’s Instagram)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

Raashii Khanna made her acting debut with the Hindi film Madras Cafe and later turned her ways toward South Indian movies. She has featured in many Tamil and Telugu films, and now, the actress is all set for a Hindi comeback with Raj & DK’s next web series which also stars Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi.

Recently, while talking to PTI about the series, Khanna said, “It has been a blessing to be a part of the project. Raj and DK are the creators of The Family Man which has changed the way we see OTT shows. The way they treat their female characters is amazing. That’s what I have understood working with them. They are extremely sensitive to issues and have no gender bias. They are into breaking those stereotypes, which is why they are these wonderful filmmakers.”

“The kind of storytelling they have, it is not easy to blend in so many characters in a story like this and give each of them the importance they deserve. But they have managed to do it. Every character is so important in their series that it really isn’t just ‘one-person’ thing,” she added.

Khanna, who has left a mark with her performances down South, says that she is in a space where she is getting recognition as an actor.

The actress said, “I am definitely in that space where I am getting that recognition as an actor more than just being a part of a film, which is important. Being glamorous and commercial can only take you to a certain place but can really not get you that respect as an actor, which I have always wanted. More than just looking pretty, my job is to act. That recognition is slowly coming now. The slate of projects I have, I am so excited, because it has given me that opportunity to discover myself. Right now, I am making waves and feel more assured but there is a long way to go.”

Apart from the Raj & DK’s series, Khanna will be seen in films like Aranmanai 3 (Tamil), Pakka Commercial (Telugu), Thank You (Telugu), and Sardar (Tamil). She will also be seen in the series Rudra which stars Ajay Devgn as the male lead.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Exclusive: Shoojit Sircar says, “Whenever somebody talks about Shoebite, I definitely get little emotional”
Entertainment
Memory X: Actor Vikram Chatterjee is all set to make his Bollywood debut
Entertainment
Meenakshi Sundareshwar teaser: Netflix film looks like a sweet romantic-comedy
Entertainment
It’s a wrap for Akshay Kumar starrer Raksha Bandhan
Entertainment
Jameela Jamil hits out at critics questioning her production credits on James Blake’s new album
Entertainment
Akshay Kumar unveils motion poster of R Balki’s next titled Chup
Entertainment
Dev Patel great to work with, says Monkey Man co-star Sikandar Kher
INTERVIEWS
Shadab Siddiqui: I want to direct Amitabh Bachchan and Salman Khan for one…
Entertainment
Nawazuddin Siddiqui on why awards are important for him
Entertainment
Amitabh Bachchan terminates his contract with a pan masala brand
Entertainment
Teaser of Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe to be out on October 14
Entertainment
Confirmed! Parineeti Chopra is a part of Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai
Eastern Eye

Videos

Arjun Kapoor to star in a film titled The Lady…
Shoojit Sircar on Sardar Udham, casting of Vicky Kaushal, Banita…
5 Garba songs released in 2021 that deserve to be…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Sadiq Khan launches new community programme to address air pollution…
Sri Lanka’s wrestling chief dumps team, vanishes in Oslo
Raashii Khanna on her web series with Shahid Kapoor: It…
Kenton West councillor Vina Mithani dies at 65
Exclusive: Shoojit Sircar says, “Whenever somebody talks about Shoebite, I…
London students’ project uncovers hidden stories of Asian and black…