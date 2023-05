R Madhavan joins Ajay Devgn in Vikas Bahl’s next

He will also star in YRF Entertainment’s series The Railway Men.

R. Madhavan (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Actor R Madhavan is set to star alongside superstar Ajay Devgn in filmmaker Vikas Bahl’s upcoming supernatural thriller film, the makers announced Saturday.

The yet-untitled movie will be produced by Devgn, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak under the banner Ajay Devgn Ffilm and Panorama Studios.

The film marks the first collaboration between the superstar and Madhavan.

According to a press release issued by the makers, the movie is currently in the pre-production stage and filming will start next month. It will be shot across Mumbai, Mussoorie, and London.

Madhavan was last seen in Dhokha: Round D Corner. He will also star in YRF Entertainment’s series The Railway Men.