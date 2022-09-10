Website Logo
  • Saturday, September 10, 2022
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Queen Elizabeth to remain on Canadian currency

Queen was the head of state of Canada, a former British colony.

FILE PHOTO: Queen Elizabeth II arrives to greet the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa al Thani to her Windsor residence on October 26, 2010 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Dan Kitwood – WPA Pool /Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

The face of Queen Elizabeth II will continue to appear on its currency, the Bloomberg reported.

Queen was the head of state of Canada, a former British colony.

In 2011, Canada decided to feature Queen Elizabeth’s image on the backs of coins and on plastic-based C$20 ($15.28) bank notes.

According to the central bank, those bills will remain in circulation. Now, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government will decide if new notes will feature the image of her successor, King Charles III.

The queen died peacefully at age 96 at her estate in Balmoral, Scotland on September 8.

“The current polymer $20 bank note is intended to circulate for years to come. There is no legislative requirement to change the design within a prescribed period when the Monarch changes,” Paul Badertscher, spokesman for the Bank of Canada, was quoted as saying by the Bloomberg.

“As always, the Minister of Finance is responsible for approving the form and material of any new bank note, including the portrait subject.”

Canadian finance minister Chrystia Freeland’s office didn’t have an immediate comment on the design of future currency, the report added.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
The challenges facing Britain’s new King Charles
News
Leicester violence: Police reimpose special measures as death threat issued following India-Pak cricket match
INDIA
British High Commissioner to India mourns Queen’s death In Hindi
News
UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman’s father claims ancestral property in Goa usurped, probe on
News
FACTBOX-How King Charles’ accession to the throne is formalised
News
11 Cancer symptoms you shouldn’t ignore – according to the NHS
News
Trevor Sinclair accuses Queen of allowing racism to ‘thrive’, pulled off air by…
News
King Charles’ wife Camilla to get Kohinoor diamond crown, suggests report
News
UK recruitment firm mocks Rishi Sunak after defeat, leaves netizens divided
News
American university professor slammed for wishing Queen ‘excruciating’ death
News
Indian-American Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal called ‘fu***** c***’, told to ‘go back’
News
All the queen’s kingdoms: where did Elizabeth II reign?
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Reports: Henry Cavill set to feature as Superman in several…
The challenges facing Britain’s new King Charles
Queen Elizabeth to remain on Canadian currency
Leicester violence: Police reimpose special measures as death threat issued…
Barry Jenkins announces official title for ‘Lion King’ prequel
New Black Adam trailer shows Dwayne Johnson’s titular character going…