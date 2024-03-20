Photo agency flags second photograph of royal family as digitally edited

A family portrait featuring Britain’s late Queen Elizabeth II alongside some of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. (Photo credit: Reuters)

By: Vibhuti Pathak

A second photograph featuring members of the royal family has come under scrutiny after being flagged by a global picture agency for being “digitally enhanced at source.” This revelation follows the recent controversy surrounding an image of the Princess of Wales released for Mother’s Day, which prompted several picture agencies to retract it.

The photograph in question was taken at Balmoral in August 2022 and released by Buckingham Palace in April last year to commemorate what would have been the late queen’s 97th birthday. It depicts Queen Elizabeth II surrounded by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Getty Images, upon review, appended an editor’s note to the image, acknowledging its digital enhancement.

Among the discrepancies noted are inconsistencies in the tartan pattern of the late queen’s skirt, as well as anomalies such as a dark shadow behind Prince Louis’ ear and a small black patch behind Prince George’s shirt collar. Furthermore, it appears that Prince Louis has been digitally moved back in the image, with various elements showing signs of manipulation, including replicated shirt stripes and oddities in the carpet’s cabling.

The photo, taken by the Prince of Wales, features Princess of Wales and her three children and was released as the princess recovered from abdominal surgery. Despite being intended to reassure the public of her recovery, it fueled speculation and conspiracy theories on social media, prompting the princess to issue a personal apology for any confusion it may have caused.

Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months. Wishing everyone a Happy Mother’s Day. C 📸 The Prince of Wales, 2024 pic.twitter.com/6DywGBpLLQ — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 10, 2024

Interest in the princess’s health remains high, with publications like the Sun featuring images of her and Prince William on their front pages. The image of Queen Elizabeth II and her family was captured weeks before her passing, with notable family members positioned around her, including her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The controversy surrounding these images underscores the delicate balance between authenticity and digital manipulation in the realm of photography. Buckingham Palace has yet to respond to inquiries regarding the matter.