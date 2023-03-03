Quad foreign ministers meet in Delhi

At meeting chaired by India’s external affairs minister S Jaishankar, the ministers reiterated their dedication to a free and unimpeded Indo-Pacific

Quad foreign ministers in Delhi – Image Credit: Twitter

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

On Friday (03), the foreign ministers of Quad countries reiterated their dedication to a free and unimpeded Indo-Pacific, emphasising the importance of upholding the principles of rule of law, sovereignty, territorial integrity, and peaceful conflict resolution.

At a meeting chaired by India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and attended by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Japanese counterpart Yoshimasa Hayashi, and Australia’s Penny Wong, the Quad foreign ministers conducted a comprehensive evaluation of the Indo-Pacific situation. The meeting took place in the context of mounting global apprehension regarding China’s rising assertiveness in the region.

“Our meeting today reaffirms the Quad’s steadfast commitment to supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific, which is inclusive and resilient,” a joint statement said.

“We strongly support the principles of freedom, rule of law, sovereignty and territorial integrity, peaceful settlement of disputes without resorting to threat or use of force and freedom of navigation and overflight, and oppose any unilateral attempt to change the status quo, all of which are essential to the peace, stability and prosperity of the Indo-Pacific region and beyond,” it said.

The foreign ministers affirmed that the Quad serves as a beneficial influence both regionally and globally, and that its positive and constructive agenda is driven by the Indo-Pacific’s priorities.

According to the statement, the Quad member nations aim to offer practical cooperation to the region on current issues, including health security, climate change, the transition to clean energy, critical and developing technologies, infrastructure, and connectivity.

The statement also highlighted the importance of addressing the debt crisis with sustainable, transparent, and equitable lending and financing practices.

“We concur that the rules-based international order is anchored in international law, including the UN Charter, and the principles of sovereignty, political independence, and territorial integrity of all states,” it said.

“We are committed to cooperate to address attempts to unilaterally subvert the UN and international system, in consultation with our partners and through multilateral and international platforms,” it added.

With inputs from PTI