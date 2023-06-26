PVRINOX Pictures to release ‘The First Slam Dunk’ in India

The anime (Japanese animated film) will hit cinema halls across the country on July 7.

By: Mohnish Singh

PVRINOX Pictures on Monday said it will release the Japanese animated film The First Slam Dunk across Indian theatres early next month.

The anime (Japanese animated film) will hit cinema halls across the country on July 7, said the multiplex chain, which is the motion picture arm of exhibition company PVRINOX Limited.

Billed as an exhilarating and inspirational sports anime drama, The First Slam Dunk revolves around the amateurs of Shohoku High who go up against the ‘Goliaths’ of the Sannoh School.

According to the makers, the film tells the thrilling journey of Hanamichi Sakuragi, a troubled young boy devastated after the death of his elder sibling, who gets a second shot at life when his love for basketball is reignited.

“Will Hanamichi embrace this second chance? Will he get over the death of his elder brother? Will the underdogs of Shohoku High defeat the champion giants of Sannoh School? ‘The First Slam Dunk’ is a classic David versus Goliath fable that keeps audiences on the edge right till the end,” read the film’s synopsis.